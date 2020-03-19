Shop erects protective screens to protect cashiers and customers from virus

The owners of a shop in Co Clare have taken extra measures to protect staff and customers from the Covid-19 and the idea is already are being taken up by other businesses.

Management at O’Keeffe’s Roslevan Stores in Ennis have implemented additional steps above those recommended for shops.

They have had special Perspex protective screens made and suspended over their cashier desks in an effort to offer extra protection to staff and customers.

Thomas O’Keeffe, who co-owns the shop with his sister Catriona said: “We wanted to do something to offer the best possible protection to our staff and customers.

"It’s a simple idea but we think it will be very effective. I contacted local tradesman Donal Conheady and between us we decided on a design for the screens.

We know that things are going to be difficult for a while and we want to ensure we are here to serve our customers for as long as possible.

"Our aim is to stay open but we may have to curtail hours at some stage but we don’t know yet,” Thomas said.

A number of people have also been asking Thomas about the screens and where he got them.

He said: “There has been a lot in interest in the screens with other businesses and even someone from Shannon Airport asking about them.

"Something as simple as this could help to stop the virus spreading and we have to look after ourselves and our staff.

"They are working very hard and don’t have the same protection as other people who might be dealing with potential cases so we will do our best to safeguard their health.”

Meanwhile, SuperValu announced today that Plexiglass will be made available to their stores across the country.

The first installations are being completed today.

The supermarket has already introduced other social distancing and preventative measures such as hand sanitisers and tape on the floor to show customers how far apart to stand in queues, along with community supports for elderly and vulnerable people.

Protecting our staff and customers is our number 1 priority. We ask for your support in implementing these necessary measures: 1. Keep your distance 2m apart at all times 2. Care for our elderly – we are here to help all day long 3. Sanitise your hands when entering (Part 1/2) pic.twitter.com/ZYq8MlSKs1 — SuperValu Ireland (@SuperValuIRL) March 18, 2020

"We are going above and beyond for our team and customers who visit our stores by making this investment" said Martin Kelleher, Managing Director of SuperValu.

"It is very important for us to give peace of mind to our people, especially our cashiers who are the face of SuperValu.

"As we have said previously, it’s important that people go about their shopping differently to make sure that everyone stays healthy.”

Mr Kelleher has also reminded customers that the banks will be raising the contactless payment threshold to €50 and asked customers to tap and pay wherever possible or to use their smartphones to pay for higher value purchases.

Additional reporting by Digital Desk.

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;

GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

[readmore][/readmore]