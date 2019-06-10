Shop chain admits in court to selling tobacco to girl, 15

A retail chain has been given a chance to avoid a conviction for the sale of tobacco to a 15-year-old girl.

Centra operators Vive Supermarkets Ltd pleaded guilty at Dublin District Court to a charge under the Public Health (Tobacco) Act, 2002.

The offence can result in a conviction with a fine of up to €5,000 and a possible three-month suspension of a tobacco licence.

Senior Environmental Health Officer Mark Whelan agreed with prosecuting solicitor Fiona McNulty that a test purchase involving a volunteer minor was carried out on December 4 last at the Centra on Foxborough Road, Lucan, Co. Dublin.

The test purchase volunteer was a 15-year-old girl who entered the store at just after midday and asked for a pouch of tobacco. She was not asked her age or to show ID but was served, Judge Anthony Halpin heard.

The management of the shop was co-operative.

Solicitor Jason Teahan, defending, asked the court to note it was sold to the girl by a younger member of staff.

READ MORE Bomb squad called to examine suspicious device in Co Mayo

Mr Teahan said that when he saw a photo of the test buyer he could see she looked 15 but he showed it to an intern who thought the girl looked 18 or 19.

The retail firm got a “right shock” when this happened and was very sorry, he said.

The company had carried out its own internal testing but stopped that practice three years ago, he also told the court.

Judge Anthony Halpin noted the defendant had no prior convictions and the co-operation with the environmental health officer. He thought it came about as a result of a combination of immaturity and inexperience by the 20-year-old staff member.

He also accepted the firm had previously carried out test purchases to prevent this type of offence happening. That showed a high regard for the law, he said. But in recent years it stopped and the retail chain now found itself before the court for such an infringement, he added.

He said he would apply the Probation Act, sparing Vive Supermarkets Ltd a conviction.

Judge Halpin said the firm must first contribute €750 toward prosecution costs and donate €2,000 to the Little Flower Penny Dinner charity. The case was adjourned for two weeks.