Shooting victim was ordered to attend 'appointment'

By Press Association
Saturday, October 19, 2019 - 12:43 PM

Detectives investigating a paramilitary-style shooting in Co Antrim said the victim was ordered to attend the so-called "appointment".

The man, aged in his 30s, was injured after he was shot in Greenisland on Friday night.

The PSNI described the shooting as "totally barbaric".

Detective Chief Inspector Mary White said: "We received a report at around 8.05pm from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service that a man had been shot in both legs in the Station Road area of Greenisland, in the vicinity of the train station.

"The man was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment to injuries to his lower legs and he remains in hospital today.

"We believe at this time that the shooting was by appointment and that the man had been ordered to attend this location to be shot.

This is totally barbaric and must stop.

"No-one deserves to have this happen to them and there is absolutely no justification for an attack like this in our communities.

"We must all work together to bring those responsible to justice and to stop this from happening to anyone else."

The PSNI has appealed to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the Station Road area on Friday evening or anyone who was driving in the area at around 8pm and who has dash cam footage to contact detectives at Antrim.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

