Shooting outside Dublin school follows weeks of local tension

Gardaí conduct searches of vehicles in Corduff. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 03, 2019 - 12:10 PM

It has emerged yesterday's shooting outside a school in West Dublin follows weeks of tension in the area.

In the past two months, a number of assaults have taken place in Corduff Grove, and videos have been posted online of shots being fired by rival gangs.

Two men narrowly escaped injury when a gunman opened fire on a man in his 20s, but missed, just after 3pm yesterday afternoon.

A number of people were arrested but were later released.

Dublin school to reopen for classes following shooting

A West Dublin school that was the scene of a shooting yesterday will reopen for classes this morning.

Two men narrowly escaped injury in the shooting outside Riversdale Community College in Blanchardstown just after 3.30pm yesterday afternoon.

A gunman fired shots at a man in his 20s and a 17-year-old youth as they waited to collect a student.

Local Labour TD Joan Burton's calling on the Taoiseach to do more to tackle crime in his own constituency in West Dublin.

Gardaí conducting searches in Corduff following shooting incident this afternoon. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Deputy Burton wants Leo Varadkar to bring in more community policing to protect children in the area.

She said: "Th teachers in both primary and secondary school are extremely concerned for the safety of young people.

"This is the Taoiseach's constituency. If we can't have adequate community gardaí in a constituency that is represented by the Taoiseach...what community in Ireland can have adequate policing?"

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station.

