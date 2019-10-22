Shocking footage shows 'panicked' tourists being robbed at gunpoint near Guinness Storehouse

Footage has emerged reportedly showing a tourist couple being robbed at gunpoint in Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which took place at Longs Place, Dublin 8, near the Guinness Storehouse, around 6pm yesterday.

Coming up shortly on @rteliveline with @joeliveline - Tourists robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight near Guinness Storehouse. #liveline @LMBER pic.twitter.com/nb0hn6jPil — RTÉ Radio 1 (@RTERadio1) October 22, 2019

The video, revealed by Liveline on RTÉ Radio 1, shows the couple having what is believed to be a handgun pointed at them by a hooded individual.

Joining Joe on Liveline, witness to the incident, Mohammed described what he saw after arriving home from work.

"I could hear loud noises which I ignored for a good twenty seconds but then I decided to have a look out the window and saw the whole scene.

"Basically there were three men targeting this woman and they just wanted her objects, they wanted her purse and her money and they were shouting at her. She was really panicked asn she was screaming and I could see people hiding behind cars."

He said that the gun one of the men was holding was "clearly visible".

"He was pointing it at her face," he said.

Mohammed said that he rang gardaí and told them that there was an armed man on the street, telling them that the man possessed a gun.

He said that by the time the gardaí arrived 10 minutes later, that the everyone had fled and the scene was "empty at that point".

Owner of some apartments in the area, Francis, received a phone call from one of his tenants who asked for him to come watch the footage of the incident.

Francis said when he saw the footage that he was "absolutely amazed that this could happen in Dublin in broad daylight".

He said that footage shows a group of student and what appeared to be their teachers walking from the the Guinness Storehouse toward the Fatima Luas stop.

He said that a man with a gun can be seen holding up one of the teachers at the back of the group who can be seen emptying his wallet.

He said that a female teacher is called to the back of the group when a male teacher who was leading the group runs back and stands in front of the woman and says, "Don't shoot".

He said that the incident occurred by a National School while people walked and cycled by.

There's people walking by with their dogs, there's people cycling by and here's a man on the side of the road with a gun holding up a group of tourists.

"This is crazy," he said.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Two males armed with what is believed to be a gun, allegedly stole a phone from a pedestrian.

"No injuries were reported. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."