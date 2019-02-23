NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

'Shocked, angered and dismayed': Dublin Mayor on amalgamation of Clondalkin Jigsaw

Saturday, February 23, 2019 - 03:44 PM

South County Dublin Mayor Mark Ward has said he is 'shocked, angered and dismayed' that Clondalkin's Jigsaw centre is to be amalgamated with the centre in Tallaght.

Jigsaw Clondalkin offers free and confidential support service for young people aged 12 to 25 living in the Clondalkin, Lucan, Palmerstown and Newcastle area.

Mayor Ward said it will be a huge loss to the community:

"While it might only be, say for example, one person in a family that would be going and availing of the services in Jigsaw, that positive impact is felt by that person's whole family.

READ MORE: Cervical Check: Fianna Fáil say delayed Scally report is 'disappointing'

"It's also felt by that person's circle of friends, it's felt in the school, and it's felt of course, in the wider community.

"It has that ripple effect, while it might be a number of young people using the service, that ripple effect goes right through the community."

More on this topic

Progress in only 2 of 7 suicide targets

More than 400 children sought Pieta House aid

'We will intervene robustly' - Mental Health Commission issue warning that substandard service won't be tolerated

Mental Health Commission will take action if patient rights not being observed


KEYWORDS

JigsawMental HealthDublin

More in this Section

Government are 'sleepwalking' into a chaotic disorderly Brexit, say Fianna Fáil

Cervical Check: Fianna Fáil say delayed Scally report is 'disappointing'

Backing Government during Brexit negotiations a no-brainer – Micheál Martin

Micheál Martin plays down rift with Billy Kelleher over MEP nomination


Lifestyle

Wishlist: Vintage fashion and home-ware are back in style

Spring has sprung: Use the new season turn your garden into an environmentally sound patch

It makes cents to get savvy with household spending

Designer home: Turning a small house into a spacious family home

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »