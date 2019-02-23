'Shocked, angered and dismayed': Dublin Mayor on amalgamation of Clondalkin Jigsaw

South County Dublin Mayor Mark Ward has said he is 'shocked, angered and dismayed' that Clondalkin's Jigsaw centre is to be amalgamated with the centre in Tallaght.

Jigsaw Clondalkin offers free and confidential support service for young people aged 12 to 25 living in the Clondalkin, Lucan, Palmerstown and Newcastle area.

Mayor Ward said it will be a huge loss to the community:

"While it might only be, say for example, one person in a family that would be going and availing of the services in Jigsaw, that positive impact is felt by that person's whole family.

"It's also felt by that person's circle of friends, it's felt in the school, and it's felt of course, in the wider community.

"It has that ripple effect, while it might be a number of young people using the service, that ripple effect goes right through the community."