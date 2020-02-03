Shock poll puts Sinn Féin top ahead of Fianna Fáil while Fine Gael languish in third

Sinn Féin is the most popular political party in the State after opening up a clear lead over Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil for the very first time since re-entering the Dáil in 1997.

According to the latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI opinion poll, the party led by Mary Lou McDonald now stands at 25%, up four, while Fine Gael's support has slipped again to 20% while Fianna Fáil is also down 2 points to 23.

This latest surge means that Sinn Féin's support has risen by 11% since October with voters clearly connecting with their message for change as well as their promise to return the pension age to 65.

The shock finding throws the General Election campaign into chaos with just four days until polling day with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his party set to lose power after falling 9 points since October.

The campaign has been further complicated by the sudden death of Tipperary independent candidate Marese Skehan at her home, which means that the election of candidates will not proceed in the constituency this Saturday.

Her sudden death is not being treated as suspicious. The Department of Housing has confirmed that the existing field of candidates will have to be countermanded by the Tipperary returning officer.

Independent Candidates in Tipperary Mattie McGrath and Joe Hannigan confirmed last night that they’ll seek legal advice as to whether the postponement of the election can be avoided.

The shock poll of 1,200 voters, published on Monday night, shows: Fine Gael has suffered a sharp 11% drop in support among middle class, middle-aged voters aged 35-49 in just two weeks from 29% to 18%;

Sinn Féin's rating among the highest educated and highest earners rises by 4%;

Support for the Greens has plateaued while Labour are down to just 4%;

Support for the government has slumped by 6 points to just 21%;

Satisfaction for Leo Varadkar is down five to 30% and down 21% since October, support for Micheal Martin is down again from 33% to 30% while support for Ms McDonald is up seven points from 34% to 41%.

The full state of the parties is as follows: Sinn Féin 25% up four; Fianna Fáil 23% down 2; Fine Gael 20% down 3; Green Party 8% no change; Labour 4% down 1 with Independents/others 20% up 2.

The poll, conducted by Ipsos MRBI, was taken by way of personal in home interviews between last Thursday and Saturday at 120 sampling points in every constituency across the country. There is a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8%.

Meanwhile, Ms McDonald and Sinn Féin also got good news when the State broadcaster RTÉ reversed its decision to exclude her from their key leaders' debate tonight.

Sinn Féin accepted an invitation to take part in the Prime Time leaders' debate which was originally to be held between Mr Varadkar and Mr Martin.

Following a meeting of RTÉ's General Election steering committee, a decision was taken to extend an invitation to her.

RTÉ's Managing Director of News and Current Affairs, Jon Williams, said the dynamic nature of elections had been taken into account by the station's steering committee in arriving at its decision. Sinn Féin's Director of Elections Pearse Doherty had complained loudly at their exclusion from the debate.

Responding to the decision, he said: "I want to welcome the decision by RTÉ to extend an invite to Mary Lou McDonald to take part in tomorrow’s party leaders’ debate on Prime Time, and I am happy to confirm that Mary Lou will be participating.”

"That being said, this should not have come down to a last-minute decision on the part of RTÉ. Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil wanted this election to be about them, but this election was never about two parties with no real policy differences, who have effectively been in government together for the last four years. Neither of them represent change,” he added.