Shock locally as Gardaí hunt armed gang who tied up two men during raid on Donegal house

Shock locally as Gardaí hunt armed gang who tied up two men during raid on Donegal house
An Garda Siochana preserve the scene of the armed raid at Malin, in North Donegal. Picture: North West Newspix
By Stephen Maguire
Sunday, October 27, 2019 - 04:18 PM

Gardai have launched a manhunt for a gang after an armed raid on a house in Co Donegal.

The raid happened at the home of the Byrne family who run a fish processing business in Malin Town yesterday evening.

Mr and Mrs Byrne, from Beaugh, Malin were away at a local wedding when the gang raided their house.

The have nine grown up children.

Two of the couple's sons, aged 24 and 27, were in the house and the armed and masked gang tied them up.

The four men were brandishing what were believed to be crow bars.

It is understood the men gained entry through an open door.

One of the young men was slightly hurt during a scuffle.

They escaped with a substantial sum of money.

The young men were not injured but were left terrified after their ordeal.

The family whose home was raided are very well-known in the area and operate a fish processing business nearby.

Gardai have sealed off the house and are awaiting forensic officers to carry out a full investigation in a bid to trace the gang.

Local County Councillor Martin McDermott knows the family at the centre of the raid.

He said everyone is in shock at the raid.

He has appealed to anybody who may have witnessed anything to contact Gardai in Buncrana.

Locals are shocked by the raid in the normally quiet village on the Inishowen Peninsula.

"Everyone including myself are shocked at what has happened.

"They are such a well known family who are involved in a lot of local charity work as well as the GAA and other organisations.

"Thankfully nobody was seriously hurt but there is a lot of shock and anger that this has happened."

He appealed to anybody who may have been returning from mass and may have seen the gang to contact Gardai.

One woman who knows the family said: "They are such a lovely couple and a lot of locals were at the wedding.

"One of the sons lives away but he must have been home for holidays or the weekend.

"It's an awful thing to happen and they must have been terrified.

"Thankfully nobody was hurt but to think this happened just up the road is just awful. This kind of thing never happens in Malin."

Gardai are continuing their investigations into the raid.

