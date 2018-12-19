NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Shock as ferry route to France cancelled

Wednesday, December 19, 2018 - 05:30 AM
By Catherine Shanahan and Eamon Quinn

Politicians have described as “bewildering” and “inexplicable” the decision by Irish Ferries to pull the plug on its service between Rosslare and France, the shortest sea route to continental Europe for passengers and goods.

The company, a subsidiary of Irish Continental Group, said in a statement it was “unlikely that it will operate a service between Rosslare and France in 2019”. The ferry had operated between Rosslare/Cherbourg and Rosslare/Roscoff.

It said it will keep the situation “under review”.

The Irish Ferries Rosslare/Pembroke route remains in operation.

The company said a majority of customers have “a clear preference for the more central location and easy access of Dublin”.

It said its new WB Yeats ship will operate from Dublin to Cherbourg, with 20% greater passenger capacity, up to four days per week.

A spokesperson said no passengers would be at a financial loss as a result of the decision to end the service as bookings for the 2019 season had not commenced.

Labour leader and Wexford TD Brendan Howlin called on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Transport Minister Shane Ross to respond to the development.

Sinn Féin Brexit spokesman David Cullinane told RTÉ that the decision was “truly baffling” with Brexit just over the horizon.

“For the south-east region to lose one of its main ferry routes to Europe would be an absolute disaster,” he said.

Separately a breakthrough UK agreement that will allow Irish trucks carrying goods to the continent to pass freely on British roads is not a “panacea” for all the ills of a hard Brexit, said Freight Transport Association Ireland.


KEYWORDS

Irish FerriesRosslareTravel

