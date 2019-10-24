News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Shipping containers 'coffin ships of the 21st Century', Dáil hears

By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 05:13 PM

Shipping containers and lorries have become the "coffin ships of the 21st Century" the Dáil has heard.

TDs have been issued a stark warning that they have an obligation to stand firm against far right ideology that is being peddled in this country about asylum seekers.

It comes as it was confirmed that the 39 people found dead in a refrigerated trailer in Essex were Chinese nationals.

Speaking in the Dáil, Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny said: "Unfortunately, some people in this country peddle far right ideology and may be happy that 39 fewer immigrants will be coming to Ireland.

"It has become acceptable for some people to talk about asylum seekers being dumped in a town. The word 'dumped' insinuates something is of no value. We only dump rubbish," he said.

Mr Kenny represents the Sligo-Leitrim constituency where locals in Ballinamore this week mounted protests outside an apartment complex earmarked to accommodate 130 asylum seekers.

He said he had "personal experience" of local elected representatives "whipping up hysteria, demonising people and standing as a bulwark against reason and civil discourse in favour of domination and superiority".

"Fear-mongering discussion about being overrun has become common and acceptable language," he said.

Speaking of the container tragedy, he added: "This is an unimaginable horror. We have our own tragic history in this country in that regard.

"The owners of coffin ships exploited Irish immigrants by cramming them into holds and under decks.

"Today, shipping containers and lorries are the coffin ships of the 21st century.

It highlights the human tragedy of displacement and conflict. These coffin containers are what many people fleeing persecution and war have to resort to in order to get to safety.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney welcomed Mr Kenny's words and said more TDs now need to stand up against racism and far-right rhetoric.

"I appeal to everyone in this House to make sure that when we contribute to those discussions and debates, we do so in a way that recognises the obligations we have as a country and tries to calm what is sometimes hysterical language in a way that is reassuring," he said.

Mr Coveney said we have a "moral obligation to ensure that they are looked after in terms of food, shelter and supports, be they medical or otherwise," but he admitted that there are now around 1,400 asylum seekers being housed in hotels and bed and breakfasts because there is a lack of sufficient accommodation.

