News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Ship holed at Galway pier detained as residents fear pollution risk

Ship holed at Galway pier detained as residents fear pollution risk
The Evora berthed in Galway Bay today.
By Lorna Siggins
Friday, September 13, 2019 - 04:56 PM

Irish authorities have detained a cargo ship close to Kinvara in south Galway bay after its hull sprang a leak while loading cargo for the Bahamas.

The 30m ship Evora has been detained by the Marine Survey Office (MSO) under port-state control regulations which prevent the vessel from going to sea.

Concerns about the four crew employed for the voyage also prompted a visit to the vessel today by the International Transport Federation’s (ITF) Irish branch.

ITF representative Michael Whelan said he had met the crew – three Cubans and a Colombian – and was assessing the situation in relation to pay, conditions, and accommodation for the crew while the vessel is damaged.

“The situation is ongoing, and I have been in contact with the vessel owner,” Mr Whelan said.

The cargo ship had been due to steam to the Bahamas with a large quantity of cement when the ship’s hull was damaged during loading at Tarrea pier, outside Kinvara.

Local residents feared that fuel from the ship might leak, causing pollution which would have a serious impact on south Galway’s shellfish industry, including its oyster beds.

The pier is outside the remit of the Galway harbourmaster and is the responsibility of Galway County Council.

It is understood residents found it difficult to get a response from the local authority, and Galway harbourmaster Capt Brian Sheridan then intervened to assist.

The Department of Transport, under which the Marine Survey Office operates, said it could not comment on the details of the detention.

It said that any queries should be directed to the ship’s flag state - as in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines - where the vessel is registered.

READ MORE

Taoiseach: President Higgins did not go too far with Defence Forces comments

The vessel, built in France 50 years ago, was formerly owned in Co. Galway, but was sold to a new owner within the past 12 months. The owner confirmed that the vessel had been detained, but did not comment further.


Evorashippingoil spillGalway

More in this Section

Man arrested after garda car rammed during high-speed pursuit of burglars in CorkMan arrested after garda car rammed during high-speed pursuit of burglars in Cork

Man appears in court charged with attempted murder of police officerMan appears in court charged with attempted murder of police officer

Bord Bia approve beef plant in NI to process cattle raised in the RepublicBord Bia approve beef plant in NI to process cattle raised in the Republic

Nine current garda divisions set to lose their headquarters in major shakeupNine current garda divisions set to lose their headquarters in major shakeup


Lifestyle

The latest novel by Irish-American author Mary Beth Keane, exploring what happens behind the closed doors of two NYPD families, has catapulted her into the cultural conversation, writes Esther McCarthyThe secrets we keep: Mary Beth Keane on her latest novel, 'Ask Again, Yes'

‘ieStyle Live’ will bring cutting-edge trends to Cork in an unmissable fashion show next month, hosted by design duo Brendan Courtney and Sonya Lennon. Ruth O’Connor finds out more, joining them as they put the finishing touches to their new collectionA view from the front row: #IEStyleLive

Ever wondered what it’s like to be on Room to Improve? As the series returns, Vickie Maye takes a deep breath – and hands her house plans over to Dermot Bannon.Vickie Maye working the room with Dermot Bannon

Recently, I ran into a woman who I had known as a teenager.Lindsay Woods: 'On paper, I would say I’m averaging a strong rating of ‘Adequate’'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 15
  • 24
  • 33
  • 41
  • 42
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »