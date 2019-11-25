News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Shining light on history of West Cork gems

Shining light on history of West Cork gems
Fastnet Rock, one of the landmarks featured in ‘50 Gems of West Cork’.
By Jess Casey
Monday, November 25, 2019 - 05:30 AM

The history of some of the most iconic places in West Cork are explored through the pages of a new illustrated book that charts the character and the beauty of the region.

50 Gems of West Cork by Kieran McCarthy, a local historian, author, and Cork City councillor, takes the reader through the heritage of the landscapes and seascapes of the south-western corner of Ireland.

From Bandon to Dursey Island, and from Gougane Barra to the Healy Pass, Mr McCarthy seeks out the unique heritage of each of the 50 places mapped out, providing insights into how it gives them their personality.

Mizen Head bridge at Ireland’s most southerly point.
Mizen Head bridge at Ireland’s most southerly point.

Including 100 illustrations and photographs of some of West Cork’s best scenery, the book considers the history behind some of the region’s landmarks.

These include the Ford Model T sculpture in Ballinascarty, the Courtmacsherry Lifeboat Station, and Drombeg Stone Circle.

Inchydoney Island, Timoleague Abbey, Fastnet Rock, and Mizen Head, Ireland’s most southerly point, also feature.

Interior of the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clonakilty
Interior of the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clonakilty

Writing in the book’s bio, Mr McCarthy says that he drew from digitised past editions of the Cork Examiner and The Southern Star, which are available on the Irish Newspaper Archive, to glean as much information as he could about different points of each site’s development.

“Researching West Cork, the visitor discovers that each parish has its own local historian, historical society, village council, sometimes a library, tidy town’s group, community group and business community, which have inspired the collection of stories, the creation of heritage trails and information panels, and have championed a strong sense of place and identity,” writes Mr McCarthy.

The history of St Finbarr’s Oratory, Gougane Barra, is explored in the book.
The history of St Finbarr’s Oratory, Gougane Barra, is explored in the book.

“Looking closely at the human detail of a building, statue or view can reveal nuances about how places are seen and understood and ultimately can be championed going forward into the future.”

This latest publication by Mr McCarthy follows West Cork Through Time which explored the fascination of postcard makers 100 years ago with the region’s scenery, culture, and people.

50 Gems of West Cork is published by Amberley Publishing.

More on this topic

Historic Cork castle to get a multi-million euro upgradeHistoric Cork castle to get a multi-million euro upgrade

Cork firm AudioSourceRE hits the right notesCork firm AudioSourceRE hits the right notes

Three-year-old Zac Higgins opens Cork On Ice Three-year-old Zac Higgins opens Cork On Ice

€100m retail outlet centre proposed for Cork site€100m retail outlet centre proposed for Cork site


TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Figures show how 'lack of staff' is impacting on ambulance turnaround times, say FFFigures show how 'lack of staff' is impacting on ambulance turnaround times, say FF

Study of young male attitudes to gender ‘a wake-up call’Study of young male attitudes to gender ‘a wake-up call’

Cross-border marchers call for Irish unity 'that cherishes all of its children equally'Cross-border marchers call for Irish unity 'that cherishes all of its children equally'

Pensioner dies following crash in Co. DownPensioner dies following crash in Co. Down


Lifestyle

Virginia Fortune is the general manager of both the 1878 and The Premium Club — Private Members’ Clubs at 3Arena.You've Been Served - Virginia Fortune

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »