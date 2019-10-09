News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

'She’s in out of the cold. That’s all that matters now': Body of missing Cork woman recovered

'She’s in out of the cold. That’s all that matters now': Body of missing Cork woman recovered
Frankie and her grandson
By Olivia Kelleher
Wednesday, October 09, 2019 - 08:45 PM

Update 8.45pm: The son of a pensioner who vanished after attending a school reunion in Garryvoe, Co Cork last Saturday night has paid tribute to gardaí and volunteers following the recovery of her body.

The body of mother of five Frankie Devlin (67) was recovered in the East Cork town shortly after 3pm today. It followed an extensive search which involved gardaí, the RNLI, the Coastguard, the Garda Sub Aqua Unit, Cork City Missing Persons group and up to 200 volunteers.

In a Facebook post her son Killian confirmed that his mother had died following a "tragic accident."

He said his heart had "shattered in to a million pieces." However, he emphasised that they were grateful to be able to proceed with the funeral arrangements following a routine postmortem examination.

Mr Devlin again extended his thanks for all the help the Devlin family have received over the last few days.

"I’m so sorry to everyone that helped us, searched for us and provided food that we didn’t hit the jackpot and bring her home safe and sound. RIP my wonderful wonderful mother. My heart is shattered into a thousand pieces. She’s in out of the cold. That’s all that matters now."

Mrs Devlin from Midleton, Co Cork was last seen on CCTV footage at 10.45pm on Saturday evening in Garryvoe. An army of volunteers participated in the search for the popular mother of five following a Facebook post where Mr Devlin asked the public for help.

Speaking prior to the recovery of the body of his mother Killian Devlin admitted that waiting for news was mentally tormenting.

"With every gust of wind I think it is a knock on the door with news of her. With every car passing I think there is word. It is a living nightmare. We don't want to think of her lying cold somewhere. It is surreal. It was just an innocent school reunion."

Killian said that Frankie loved simple comforts such as a cosy warm fire.

He had travelled down from Dublin at the weekend to get her home winter ready with the important task of cleaning the chimney first on his agenda. Her disappearance perplexed Killian and his sisters because Frankie was a woman of routine and was very predictable in her movements.

READ MORE

Prominent entertainer pleads not guilty to sexually assaulting young man

She loved car boot sales which were her "religion." She also enjoyed attending matches in Páirc Uí Rinn in Cork.

It is understood that Frankie Devlin was a chatty and friendly woman much loved by all those who knew her. There is no suggestion of foul play in her passing. She is survived by her three daughters and son. She was predeceased by a fifth child.

Gardaí: Body of missing Cork woman Frankie Devlin recovered; Gardaí thank public for assistance

Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance following the recovery of the body of pensioner Frankie Devlin who went missing following a school reunion in Garryvoe, Co Cork last Saturday.

Her body was recovered in the East Cork town shortly after 3pm today.

Frankie Devlin from Midleton, Co Cork was last seen on CCTV footage at 10.45pm on Saturday evening in Garryvoe.

In the region of 200 people participated in the search for the popular mother of five. Gardaí were assisted in their search by the RNLI, the Coastguard, Cork Missing Persons group, the Garda Sub Aqua unit, and an army of volunteers who mobilised following the posting of a message by a son of Mrs Devlin's on Facebook.

Speaking prior to the recovery of the body of his mother Killian Devlin paid tribute to all those who helped with the search.

"They are experts on this and are so professional. Everyone has been brilliant. We can't thank people enough.They have been fantastic."

He also said that waiting for news was mentally tormenting.

With every gust of wind I think it is a knock on the door with news of her. With every car passing I think there is word. It is a living nightmare.

Killian said that Frankie loved simple comforts such as a cosy warm fire. He had travelled down from Dublin at the weekend to get her home winter ready with the important cleaning of the chimney first on his agenda.

Her disappearance perplexed Killian and his sisters because Frankie was a woman of routine and her disappearance was completely out of character. She loved car boot sales and matches in Pairc Ui Rinn in Cork.

It is understood that Frankie Devlin was a chatty and friendly woman much beloved in the area where she lived in Mildleton.

There is no suggestion of foul play in her passing. She is survived by her three daughters and son. She was predeceased by a fifth child.

Earlier

Gardaí have confirmed that the body of Frankie Devlin has been recovered.

Ms Devlin from Midleton, Co Cork had last been seen on CCTV footage at 10.45pm on Saturday evening in Garryvoe.

Gardaí have confirmed that her body was found today, and have thanked people for their assistance.

Hundreds of volunteers were involved in the search for the mother of four.

Speaking yesterday, her son Killian said he was overwhelmed by the support of locals, the gardaí, the Coast guard and Cork City Missing Persons who searched for his mother amid inclement weather conditions.

"Just people even giving you a pat on the back is such comfort. Last night I put a notice up on Facebook that we would be searching for her today and so many people have turned out."

READ MORE

Michel Barnier: EU 'not in a position' to agree Brexit deal

More on this topic

Gardaí in Dundrum appeal for help in locating missing 16-year-oldGardaí in Dundrum appeal for help in locating missing 16-year-old

Boy who went missing on Sunday located safe and wellBoy who went missing on Sunday located safe and well

Family 'very worried' after 67-year-old mother goes missing from school reunion in CorkFamily 'very worried' after 67-year-old mother goes missing from school reunion in Cork

Man, 31, missing from Wexford located safe and well Man, 31, missing from Wexford located safe and well


TOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Kerry greenway hearing hears Kerry slug will suffer from 'unmitigated noise pollution'Kerry greenway hearing hears Kerry slug will suffer from 'unmitigated noise pollution'

Court hears firms, including council housing scheme, were being forced to pay protection money Court hears firms, including council housing scheme, were being forced to pay protection money

Hospital have more than 550 patients awaiting bedsHospital have more than 550 patients awaiting beds

Gardaí investigate after reports of shots fired in LouthGardaí investigate after reports of shots fired in Louth


Lifestyle

Our seven-year-old has a crush on a new guy every week. When we told her she’s too young for that carry on, she replied, “I know, but there are so many good looking guys in my class.”Learner dad: 'There is nothing wrong with a touch of guilt to spice up sexy time'

The first time I joined others to protest for the safety of the planet was back in 1979 when I participated in an anti-nuclear rally at Carnsore Point in County Wexford. I travelled down from Dublin and camped with the other protestors.Bríd Ní Chumhaill: We can’t trust the powers that be... it is up to us

We are now five weeks into the school year and filling out their CAO form to decide their future is becoming a reality for sixth-year students.Learning Points: It’s okay for a sixth-year not to know their future

The 44-year-old Torn singer revealed the name on Instagram.Natalie Imbruglia has a son after IVF and sperm donor: 8 celebs who’ve done motherhood their own way

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »