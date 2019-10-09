'She’s in out of the cold. That’s all that matters now': Body of missing Cork woman recovered

Update 8.45pm: The son of a pensioner who vanished after attending a school reunion in Garryvoe, Co Cork last Saturday night has paid tribute to gardaí and volunteers following the recovery of her body.

The body of mother of five Frankie Devlin (67) was recovered in the East Cork town shortly after 3pm today. It followed an extensive search which involved gardaí, the RNLI, the Coastguard, the Garda Sub Aqua Unit, Cork City Missing Persons group and up to 200 volunteers.

In a Facebook post her son Killian confirmed that his mother had died following a "tragic accident."

He said his heart had "shattered in to a million pieces." However, he emphasised that they were grateful to be able to proceed with the funeral arrangements following a routine postmortem examination.

Mr Devlin again extended his thanks for all the help the Devlin family have received over the last few days.

"I’m so sorry to everyone that helped us, searched for us and provided food that we didn’t hit the jackpot and bring her home safe and sound. RIP my wonderful wonderful mother. My heart is shattered into a thousand pieces. She’s in out of the cold. That’s all that matters now."

Mrs Devlin from Midleton, Co Cork was last seen on CCTV footage at 10.45pm on Saturday evening in Garryvoe. An army of volunteers participated in the search for the popular mother of five following a Facebook post where Mr Devlin asked the public for help.

Speaking prior to the recovery of the body of his mother Killian Devlin admitted that waiting for news was mentally tormenting.

"With every gust of wind I think it is a knock on the door with news of her. With every car passing I think there is word. It is a living nightmare. We don't want to think of her lying cold somewhere. It is surreal. It was just an innocent school reunion."

Killian said that Frankie loved simple comforts such as a cosy warm fire.

He had travelled down from Dublin at the weekend to get her home winter ready with the important task of cleaning the chimney first on his agenda. Her disappearance perplexed Killian and his sisters because Frankie was a woman of routine and was very predictable in her movements.

She loved car boot sales which were her "religion." She also enjoyed attending matches in Páirc Uí Rinn in Cork.

It is understood that Frankie Devlin was a chatty and friendly woman much loved by all those who knew her. There is no suggestion of foul play in her passing. She is survived by her three daughters and son. She was predeceased by a fifth child.

