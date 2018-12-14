'Shellshock' as popular Polish man critically injured in Limerick collision

Tributes have poured in for a father of two who was critically injured after he was in a collision with a van while he was crossing a street.

Patryk Kacprowicz, (33), from Hospital, Co Limerick, was crossing the Main Street in the town when the collision occurred around 5.40pm, Wednesday.

It is understood a number of locals came to Mr Kacprowicz’s aid immediately after the collision and performed CPR on him and used a defibrillator.

Mr Kacprowicz was said to be conversing with paramedics as he left the scene in an ambulance. However, his condition worsened on arrival at University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

Members of Mr Kacprowicz’s extended family were expected from Poland to join his wife and two young children in Limerick.

Family members have been keeping a vigil at his bedside in UHL, praying for a good recovery.

Mr Kacprowicz and his family have lived in the Hospital area for the past eight years, and he has been a popular member of the Hospital Tennis Club.

Elaine Carroll, the club’s PRO, of the tennis club, said their “thoughts and prayers” were with Mr Kacprowicz and his family.

“The community is shellshocked”, she said, speaking today.

Anything we can do for Patryk and his family we will do. He is a very nice, genuine guy, and a real family man.

Ms Carroll said Mr Kacprowicz has been “very actively involved in playing in our league games”, and said he “is always smiling and very friendly”.

“He’s a very open and welcoming guy and people loved playing with him.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family and friends,” she added.

The scene of the crash in Hospital, Co. Limerick. Picture: Press 22

Appealing for witnesses, a garda spokesman said Bruff Garda station was investigating a “serious road traffic collision”.

“A pedestrian was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to Limerick University Hospital (and), his condition is described as critical,” they added.

“The driver of the van was uninjured.”

Witnesses have been asked to contact Bruff Garda station on 061 382940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.