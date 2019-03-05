Sheep ‘under siege’ from dog attacks

Sheep farmers in the Cooley Peninsula in Co Louth say their flocks have been under siege from dog attacks in recent months.

IFA sheep chairman Matthew McGreehan and sheep farmers Sean Dennehy and Henry McElroy discuss the problem of dogs attacking sheep in the Cooley area in Co Louth. Picture: Finbarr O’Rourke

More than 50 sheep have been killed in the area since the start of the year.

IFA national sheep chairman Sean Dennehy has accused dog owners who allow their pets to roam without restriction of acting in a reckless, selfish manner.

He said many dog owners simply do not take responsibility for their pets and that farmers are suffering the consequences.

“Marauding dogs are a nationwide problem for sheep farmers, but flock owners in the Cooley Peninsula have been under siege from dog attacks,” he said.

“In this blackspot, over 50 sheep have been killed and many more injured since the beginning of the year. In 2018, there were 18 attacks reported to the dog warden service in Co Louth and 31 dogs were seized in the Cooley region alone.

“Dog owners can be held responsible for any losses from attacks on sheep, with serious financial and legal consequences. Farmers have a right to protect their sheep flock and can shoot a dog worrying, or about to worry, their flock.”

IFA statistics indicate that there are about 300 to 400 attacks each year, with 3,000 to 4,000 sheep injured and killed. Data shows an average of 11 sheep killed or injured per attack. The IFA has revised its protocols to help farmers who encounter a dog attack. Mr Dennehy said many simply do not know what to do.

The protocol deals with basic questions, such as who to contact. It also sets out how to keep a full record of the attack, which can be used as evidence at a later stage.