Sharp rise in violent crime as CSO repeats data caution

New crime figures show a sharp rise in violent crimes, including serious assaults, robberies, aggravated burglaries, and rapes.

Garda figures for the last year, compiled by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), also show a rise in murders, threats of murder, and explosive and weapons offences.

However, the CSO statistics are compiled “under reservation”, reflecting continuing concerns the agency has about the quality of the underlying Garda data.

Comparing the year ending June 2018 to the year-end June 2017, the figures show a rise in nine of the 14 crime categories, including:

10% rise in sexual offences to 2,947, including a 20% jump in rapes (to 671), an 8% increase in sexual assaults (to 1,734) and a 40% hike in offences involving a mentally impaired person (to 31)

8% rise in assaults to 19,200, including a 7% rise in assault causing harm (to 4,108), a 9% rise in other assaults (to 12,675) and a 29% jump in murder threats (to 886)

15% increase in robberies to 2,339, including a 14% rise in robbery from the person (to 1,381), as well as a 21% jump in robberies of an establishment (to 791)

19% jump in aggravated burglaries to 247 (with non-violent burglaries effectively changed at 17,729)

12.5% rise in murders to 45, while total homicides remained unchanged at 77 — but the CSO said the sub-category of dangerous driving causing death was “likely to increase”

While burglary figures overall are largely static, three regions showed increases — the greatest in the southern region (up 19%). There was a 2% rise in thefts (to 68,248), with the southern region showing the highest increase (up 13%).

There was a 5% increase in both possession of drugs for personal use (to 12,654) and for possession with intent to supply (to 4,007).

There was a 10% rise (to 2,428) in weapons’ offences, including an 11% jump in crimes involving offensive weapons, such as knives (to 1,919), a 4% increase in discharge of a firearm (to 98) and a 9% rise in explosive offences (to 24).

Elsewhere, there was a 4% rise in recorded public order offences (to 31,320) and a 14% increase in offences while in custody and breach of court orders, including domestic violence orders.

There were reductions in kidnappings (18%) and damage to property (3%).

A five-year trend shows burglaries have dropped 31%, from 26,664 to 18,368. Recorded sex offences have risen 54% since 2014, but the CSO it was “potentially the case” that the rise may be due to greater reporting by victims.

Drug offences have risen significantly over the five years as have assaults.