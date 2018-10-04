Sharp rise in number of reported burglaries in Cork City

There has been a sharp increase in the number of reported burglaries in Cork City in the 12 months to the end of June.

The Central Statistics Office said 628 burglaries were recorded in the city’s 13 stations over the period. This is an annual increase of 34% and 159 more burglary offences than over the previous 12-month period.

The upward trend of burglaries in Cork City contrasts with the overall incidence of the crime nationally where burglaries fell by almost 1%.

Large increases in the rate of burglaries were also recorded in the other two Cork garda divisions.

Cork North division which covers towns including Fermoy, Mitchelstown, Midleton, Youghal and Cobh had a 15% increase, up 38 to 291 and Cork West, which includes Bandon, Bantry, Clonakilty and Macroom, was up 27 to 128. That is an annual increase of 27%.

In contrast, the number of recorded burglaries in Co Kerry over the 12 months to June was down almost 1% to 242.

In the entire Garda Southern Region which covers Cork, Kerry and Limerick burglaries were up by 19%. Cork City bucked the national trend in sexual offences with levels up 1% with 190 incidents of rape and sexual assault reported over the period. In the country’s 28 Garda divisions, the overall level of sexual offences rose 10%.

There was a 33% increase in reported sexual offences in Kerry, though from a small base — up 20 to 77. There were small rises in the number of violent assaults and threats on individuals in Cork City and county in the 12 months to June but a 20% increase in such offences in Kerry.

Offences relating to guns, other weapons and explosives jumped 66% in Cork City to 144 incidents.

There were moderate increases in the number of recorded drug offences in all Garda divisions in the southern region where levels were up 5% with the exception of Limerick where drug offences were down 14%.

The CSO said it was continuing to publish crime statistics based on the Garda’s Pulse database “under reservation”.

CSO statistician Olive Loughnane said revisions to the statistics could be expected as work is undertaken to resolve data quality issues.