Sharp fall in assaults, sex crimes and burglaries but rise in drug crime

The bulk of violent crimes dropped dramatically over the three months spanning the Covid-19 crisis, provisional garda figures show.

In addition to significant falls in assaults, robberies and burglaries, reported sexual crimes have also decreased significantly between March and May.

The one exception to a reduction in assaults has been a rise in assaults on gardaí, including coughing and spitting attacks on members.

And while burglaries overall have plummeted, there has been a rise in aggravated burglaries.

There have also been increases in weapons offences — including possession of knives — drug trafficking and online frauds.

As recently reported, there has also been a significant increase in domestic violence call-outs and child safety referrals to Tusla.

Gardaí released ‘Operational Crime’ figures to demonstrate indicative crime trends for the three-month period of March-May 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

Categories showing a dramatic reduction in reported crime include:

* Burglaries -44%;

* Theft from Shop -39%;

* Theft from Person -62%;

* Robberies -30%;

* Assaults -24%;

* Sexual offences -38%;

* Property damage -19%;

* Public order offences -13%;

* Drunkenness offences -28%;

Categories showing a rise in offences include:

* Assault or obstruction of a garda/resisting arrest +25%;

* Domestic Abuse related calls +25%;

* Breaches of domestic violence orders +10%;

* Formal notifications to Tusla +18%;

* Aggravated burglaries +28%;

* Possession of article with intent to burgle +10%;

* Shopping/online fraud +55%;

* Phishing frauds +45%;

* Drug offences +8% (including 18% rise in supply offences);

* Weapons and Explosives Offences +8% (including a 16% increase in possession of offensive weapons, such as knives)

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey, said they had maintained their focus on protecting the vulnerable, including a dedicated operation targeting domestic abuse.

He said Gardaí launched Operation Soteria last September to target assaults in public, with a 10% reduction in such cases in the first two months of 2020.

In the same period detections increased from 38% in 2019 to 46% in 2020.