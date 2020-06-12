Sharp fall in assaults, sex crimes and burglaries but rise in drug crime

The bulk of violent crimes dropped dramatically over the three months spanning the Covid-19 crisis, provisional garda figures show.
In addition to significant falls in assaults, robberies and burglaries, reported sexual crimes have also decreased significantly between March and May.
The one exception to a reduction in assaults has been a rise in assaults on gardaí, including coughing and spitting attacks on members.
And while burglaries overall have plummeted, there has been a rise in aggravated burglaries.
There have also been increases in weapons offences — including possession of knives — drug trafficking and online frauds.
As recently reported, there has also been a significant increase in domestic violence call-outs and child safety referrals to Tusla.
Gardaí released ‘Operational Crime’ figures to demonstrate indicative crime trends for the three-month period of March-May 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.
Categories showing a dramatic reduction in reported crime include:
* Burglaries -44%;
* Theft from Shop -39%;
* Theft from Person -62%;
* Robberies -30%;
* Assaults -24%;
* Sexual offences -38%;
* Property damage -19%;
* Public order offences -13%;
* Drunkenness offences -28%;
Categories showing a rise in offences include:
* Assault or obstruction of a garda/resisting arrest +25%;
* Domestic Abuse related calls +25%;
* Breaches of domestic violence orders +10%;
* Formal notifications to Tusla +18%;
* Aggravated burglaries +28%;
* Possession of article with intent to burgle +10%;
* Shopping/online fraud +55%;
* Phishing frauds +45%;
* Drug offences +8% (including 18% rise in supply offences);
* Weapons and Explosives Offences +8% (including a 16% increase in possession of offensive weapons, such as knives)
Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey, said they had maintained their focus on protecting the vulnerable, including a dedicated operation targeting domestic abuse.
He said Gardaí launched Operation Soteria last September to target assaults in public, with a 10% reduction in such cases in the first two months of 2020.
In the same period detections increased from 38% in 2019 to 46% in 2020.