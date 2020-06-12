News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Sharp fall in assaults, sex crimes and burglaries but rise in drug crime

By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Friday, June 12, 2020 - 05:09 PM

The bulk of violent crimes dropped dramatically over the three months spanning the Covid-19 crisis, provisional garda figures show.

In addition to significant falls in assaults, robberies and burglaries, reported sexual crimes have also decreased significantly between March and May.

The one exception to a reduction in assaults has been a rise in assaults on gardaí, including coughing and spitting attacks on members.

And while burglaries overall have plummeted, there has been a rise in aggravated burglaries.

There have also been increases in weapons offences — including possession of knives — drug trafficking and online frauds.

As recently reported, there has also been a significant increase in domestic violence call-outs and child safety referrals to Tusla.

Gardaí released ‘Operational Crime’ figures to demonstrate indicative crime trends for the three-month period of March-May 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

Categories showing a dramatic reduction in reported crime include:

* Burglaries -44%; 

* Theft from Shop -39%; 

* Theft from Person -62%; 

* Robberies -30%; 

* Assaults -24%; 

* Sexual offences -38%; 

* Property damage -19%; 

* Public order offences -13%; 

* Drunkenness offences -28%; 

Categories showing a rise in offences include:

* Assault or obstruction of a garda/resisting arrest +25%; 

* Domestic Abuse related calls +25%; 

* Breaches of domestic violence orders +10%; 

* Formal notifications to Tusla +18%; 

* Aggravated burglaries +28%;

* Possession of article with intent to burgle +10%; 

* Shopping/online fraud +55%;

* Phishing frauds +45%; 

* Drug offences +8% (including 18% rise in supply offences); 

* Weapons and Explosives Offences +8% (including a 16% increase in possession of offensive weapons, such as knives) 

File image

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey, said they had maintained their focus on protecting the vulnerable, including a dedicated operation targeting domestic abuse.

He said Gardaí launched Operation Soteria last September to target assaults in public, with a 10% reduction in such cases in the first two months of 2020.

In the same period detections increased from 38% in 2019 to 46% in 2020.

