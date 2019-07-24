News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Shark populations under threat from longline fishing

A scientific study published in ‘Nature’ highlights the hotspots where sharks — including the blue shark, above — are particularly vulnerable to longline fisheries. Picture: Neil Hammerschlag
By Lorna Siggins
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 09:00 PM

The fastest sharks in the oceans find few refuges from longline fishing, according to an international study.

Three-quarters of the marine habitats of North Atlantic blue sharks may be overlapped by longline gear each month, while up to 62% of the shortfin mako’s territory is also affected.

Internationally protected species such as the great white and porbeagle sharks are also at risk, according to the study published in scientific journal Nature yesterday.

Almost 2,000 sharks were tracked with satellite tags by team of over 150 scientists from 26 countries.

Prof Carlos Duarte, professor of marine science at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia, says the data collated could provide a “blueprint” for locating marine protected areas on the high seas.

The ocean’s fastest shark, the shortfin mako, has experienced abundant regional population declines, and large sharks on the high seas account for over half of all by-catch of this species in target fisheries.

Several types of shark found in Irish and European waters are on the “red list” of endangered species issued by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

A group of Irish scientists recently called on Michael Creed, the agriculture, fisheries and food minister, to ensure that targeted fisheries of elasmobranch species or sharks are not permitted in Irish waters, either by commercial vessels or by sea anglers.

Last year, a Spanish fishing vessel, Virxen da Blanca,was detained in Irish waters with over 168,000kg of “bycatch” shark on board while “fishing for tuna”.

A special sitting of Clonakilty District Court last September heard the vessel had 164,250kg of blue shark, 98kg of mako shark, and 1,250kg of shark fins

Shark fins can fetch a high price in Asia, where they are used in sharkfin soup. The fins are often removed while the shark is still alive and it can then no longer swim effectively and either suffocates or is eaten by other predators.

When you replace what you can’t say with what you have to say you have the same outcome — censorship, writes Richard HoganOutrage at free speech leads to censorship

WE ALL know how important it is that kids get outdoors to play and exercise but the reality is it is sometimes hard to do.Mum's the word: Making time to get out and enjoy exercise in the great outdoors

Forget high heels. From high end to high street, as we crave comfort with our style, trainers have become a runaway success, writes Annmarie O’Connor.Best foot forward: The rise and fall of the sneaker

DONAL Chambers is course co-ordinator on Kinsale College’s Sustainability and Permaculture course and the chair of Transition Towns Kinsale. His partner Máiread Cronin trained as a veterinary nurse and now combines care of the couple’s children with volunteering with St Vincent De Paul and training as a Roots of Empathy instructor.Parents for the Planet: ‘They eat whatever comes out of the garden’

