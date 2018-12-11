Shane Ross to propose new speeding penalties to Cabinet

A new system for fining motorists caught speeding will be presented to Cabinet today.

It would see people charged a higher amount the more they're over the limit.

So someone caught 10 kilometres an hour over will get two penalty points and an €80 fine.

But a driver 30 kilometres over would get six points on their licence and a €200 fine.

According to the Irish Times, Transport Minister Shane Ross will also propose an €80 fine and automatic penalty points for any driver who doesn't have their licence to hand if they're pulled over by Gardai.

- Digital Desk