NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Shane Ross to propose new speeding penalties to Cabinet

Tuesday, December 11, 2018 - 07:10 AM

A new system for fining motorists caught speeding will be presented to Cabinet today.

It would see people charged a higher amount the more they're over the limit.

So someone caught 10 kilometres an hour over will get two penalty points and an €80 fine.

But a driver 30 kilometres over would get six points on their licence and a €200 fine.

READ MORE: €30,000 fine for illegally raising rent in pressure zones

According to the Irish Times, Transport Minister Shane Ross will also propose an €80 fine and automatic penalty points for any driver who doesn't have their licence to hand if they're pulled over by Gardai.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Shane RossSpeedingPenalty PointsDriving

Related Articles

Head west for the best chance in driving test

RSA planning crackdown as thousands 'use loophole to avoid full driving test'

More in this Section

Joe Schmidt says talking about son’s epilepsy has helped him and his family

Motorcyclist dies following Dublin crash

Abortion services to be 'phased in' next month, Taoiseach says

Second family to sue HSE over assessment delays for child


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Prepare financially now for mortgage hunting in 2019

Girls of tomorrow: iWish conference inspires young women to pursue STEM careers

Theatre review: Aladdin panto - Cork Opera House

Irish sci-fi blasts off: Tramp Press launches anthology of science fiction stories

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 08, 2018

    • 9
    • 15
    • 17
    • 24
    • 41
    • 43
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »