News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Shane Ross to meet with senior UEFA officers to discuss crisis-hit FAI today

Shane Ross to meet with senior UEFA officers to discuss crisis-hit FAI today
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - 09:09 AM

The Sports Minister is to meet with a senior UEFA delegation today to discuss the financial crisis at the FAI.

Officials travelling to Dublin for the meeting with Shane Ross include UEFA's General Secretary and its Financial Director.

It comes after the FAI admitted it is in danger of insolvency, with debts of almost €70m.

Last week, An Garda Síochána decided not to launch an investigation into financial affairs at the Football Association of Ireland — leaving it to the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement to continue its probe into the matter.

The decision followed high-level meetings between Garda bosses and the ODCE after Sports Ireland referred, last November, an independent audit of FAI finances it commissioned to Garda HQ.

READ MORE

Ross has 'encouraging' and 'warm' meeting with new FAI chairman and directors

More on this topic

Gardaí decide against FAI probe; corporate watchdog ODCE continues probeGardaí decide against FAI probe; corporate watchdog ODCE continues probe

Quinn: FAI crisis makes Euros qualification more essentialQuinn: FAI crisis makes Euros qualification more essential

Opportunities abound for Irish on the Championship trailOpportunities abound for Irish on the Championship trail

Ross has 'encouraging' and 'warm' meeting with new FAI chairman and directors Ross has 'encouraging' and 'warm' meeting with new FAI chairman and directors


TOPIC: fai

More in this Section

Money to restore powersharing ‘may come with strings attached’, warns ministerMoney to restore powersharing ‘may come with strings attached’, warns minister

Boxer Moran leaves Independent AllianceBoxer Moran leaves Independent Alliance

McGrath: No confidence vote in health minister a 'political stunt'McGrath: No confidence vote in health minister a 'political stunt'

Almost 95% of private rentals outside of HAP limits - Simon CommunityAlmost 95% of private rentals outside of HAP limits - Simon Community


Lifestyle

Below is a join-the-dots of some of 2020’s cultural anniversaries around Europe.Slow travels: Why not harness your inner Thunberg and travel overland by train this year

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »