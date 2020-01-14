Shane Ross to meet with senior UEFA officers to discuss crisis-hit FAI today

The Sports Minister is to meet with a senior UEFA delegation today to discuss the financial crisis at the FAI.

Officials travelling to Dublin for the meeting with Shane Ross include UEFA's General Secretary and its Financial Director.

It comes after the FAI admitted it is in danger of insolvency, with debts of almost €70m.

Last week, An Garda Síochána decided not to launch an investigation into financial affairs at the Football Association of Ireland — leaving it to the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement to continue its probe into the matter.

The decision followed high-level meetings between Garda bosses and the ODCE after Sports Ireland referred, last November, an independent audit of FAI finances it commissioned to Garda HQ.