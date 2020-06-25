Shane Ross 'doing the right thing' by making face masks compulsory on public transport

The general secretary of the National Bus and Railworkers Union (NBRU), Dermot O’Leary has said that he has to acknowledge that the outgoing Minister for Transport Shane Ross “is doing the right thing” by making face masks compulsory on public transport.

Mr O’Leary told Newstalk Breakfast that he had made many complaints about Mr Ross over the years, but in this case he was optimistic that the Minister was doing something positive.

However, Mr O’Leary expressed concern that while the wearing of face masks was going to be compulsory, there was still an issue with capacity.

Next Monday people will be returning to work, it’s going to be difficult, social distancing is going to present many challenges.

Mr O’Leary also said that it was going to be difficult to police the capacity issue and face masks, this was not a job that a bus driver or frontline staff on the rail network should have to deal with, he added.

“The last thing we want is conflict between drivers and passengers or between passengers.”

There is a role for the gardaí, the transport companies and the National Transport Authority, he said.

Immunologist Kingston Mills told the same programme that face masks should also be mandatory in supermarkets. He disputed figures of 41 per cent compliance, saying that he thought it was more likely only five per cent.

Ireland should learn from other countries that had successfully dealt with the issue of transport, he said.