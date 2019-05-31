NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Shane Ross denies 'having a go' at Maria Bailey with swing snap

By Anna O'Donoghue
Friday, May 31, 2019 - 02:26 PM

Shane Ross has responded to claims that he was ‘sneering’ at TD Maria Bailey with a recent post on his Twitter account.

The Transport Minister posted an image of himself on a swing at a Dublin bar and restaurant last Friday while out canvassing.

Speculation was rife that the image, captioned, “Enjoying a safe swing in the Goat Bar yesterday after canvassing” was a direct ‘dig’ at the Fine Gael TD, who recently took out and later withdrew a personal injury claim against The Dean Hotel after she fell off a swing located at the property.

But today, speaking to Sean O’Rourke on RTÉ Radio One this morning, the Minister said he wasn’t being “judgemental” towards the controversy, now known as #SwingGate.

I wasn’t sneering at all, I was just showing a bit of humour in a very serious situation

Ross explained that someone had told him to sit on the swing for a photo and as the controversy was “in full rage at that moment” he thought the photo opportunity would be quite humorous.

Meanwhile, The Dean Hotel confirmed that they have “no intention” of removing the swings from Sophie’s bar after pictures showing them being removed circulated from Reddit.

Sophies took to Twitter today to say that they were only removed temporarily as part of a private hire event.

“We have no intention of removing the swings from Sophie's, don’t worry,” the statement read.

They’re back up and ready for you to swing into the weekend!

More on this topic

€1bn subsea power cable will provide enough power for 450,000 homes, says Coveney

Mark McCall: Saracens ‘fresh and excited’ ahead of final clash with Exeter

Lib Dem leadership contender urges reforms as key part of any UK coalition talks

Update: Gardaí renew appeal to help locate man, 55, missing from Dublin

TOPIC:

More in this Section

Ballymurphy relative voices disgust at ex-Army chief’s inquest evidence

Performance in local election has O’Flynns eyeing Dáil

#Elections2019: Full recount could leave Ireland South without MEPs until July

Emergency services attend scene of serious collision between truck and bus on N7


Lifestyle

Scene and Heard: This week's entertainment news

Wish List: Choosing the hottest hotseats

Mindful moments: Meet the doctor who meditated every day for a year

Fighting fit: The growing appeal of boxing

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »