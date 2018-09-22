Shane Ross denies claims he is ignoring his duties

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith and Elaine Loughlin

Transport Minister Shane Ross has denied claims he is ignoring his own ministerial responsibilities and said he is not at fault for controversial bus route changes in Dublin, Cork and Galway.

Mr Ross rejected the allegations saying he is not required to “micro-manage” every issue as Taoseach Leo Varadkar insisted he still has confidence in the Independent Alliance TD to remain in his job.

In a residents’ association meeting in south Dublin earlier this week, Mr Ross is reported to have told people living in his Dublin-Rathdown constituency he is not responsible for controversial Bus Connects changes in the area and elsewhere.

Mr Ross was reported to have said he has nothing to do with the alterations, and that the National Transport Authority is the body looking after the reforms.

Asked on RTÉ Radio’s Today With Sean O’Rourke programme if he stood by the remarks, the transport minister said he is fully committed to the transport policies the Government he is part of is introducing.

However, he attempted to step away from the Bus Connects controversy, saying “I don’t micro-manage” when asked to explain his residents’ association comments.

“I wanted to make it clear that, yes, I make Government policy, but don’t ask me for details.

“I don’t micro manage. If you have a problem in your particular area, it’s up to you to make a submission, but don’t come to me to change a route. That’s not my job, that map was not drawn up by me.”

Asked about the controversy, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar claimed Mr Ross has “clarified” his mid-week remarks, and when questioned if he still has confidence in his cabinet colleague amid Fianna Fáil and Labour criticism, he simply said “yes” without elaborating.

The Bus Connects issue comes just days after a statement from Mr Ross congratulated “Dominant Puspure” for her women singles sculls final victory at the World Rowing Championships in Bulgaria, despite the fact her name is in fact Sanita Puspure.