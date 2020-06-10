Shane Ross announces new task force to 'save' air travel

A new task force has been charged with developing a plan to save the Irish aviation sector.

Announcing the group, Transport Minister Shane Ross stressed the importance of the sector to Ireland, warning that "if we can't fly, economically, we die".

Mr Ross said Ireland depends on "a thriving aviation industry" for tourism and business.

The new group, which includes representation from Aer Lingus, Ryanair, the Dublin Airport Authority, Tourism Ireland and the Commission for Aviation Regulation, as well as several other bodies in the sector, is chaired by Chris Horn of Atlantic Bridge and will report back to government by July 10.

The task force will make recommendations "on what needs to be done to get Irish aviation back up again and working as a driver of economic recovery".

They are to identify priorities for the sector, both immediate and longer term, and consider how to counter the challenges associated with the Covid-19 crisis, which led to a 99% reduction in air traffic in Ireland.

They will also consider the possible need for the sustained application of safety measures introduced to minimise the spread of Covid-19, such as face masks.

Minister Ross had previously claimed the aviation sector would not recover to 2019 levels until 2023.

On Wednesday Stobart Air announced plans to resume Aer Lingus Regional operations between Ireland and the UK from mid-July. It follows Ryanair, which plans to operate more than 1,000 daily flights from August 1.

Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson said people are "booking in their thousands", with new bookings doubling since last weekend. That is despite government and health officials warning people to be cautious about booking flights on the basis of existing travel restrictions in Ireland and overseas.

Mr Wilson said Portugal and Spain are topping the agenda for most people.

He also said the airline has now issued 40% of refunds sought by customers.

He told Newstalk that they have processed "about 15 million" of the 35 million refunds sought by customers whose flights were cancelled due to the pandemic.