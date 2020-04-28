News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Shadow Northern Ireland secretary steps down from front bench to recover from coronavirus

Shadow Northern Ireland secretary steps down from front bench to recover from coronavirus
By Press Association
Tuesday, April 28, 2020 - 11:46 AM

Veteran British MP Tony Lloyd has stepped down from the front bench to focus on his recovery from coronavirus, the party has announced.

The Labour Party MP had served as shadow Northern Ireland secretary for two years but will now be replaced by shadow policing minister Louise Haigh, who had been covering in his absence.

The 70-year-old was discharged from intensive care at Manchester Royal Infirmary last week.

I want to thank Tony for his service during his time in the shadow cabinet and on the frontbench

Labour leader Keir Starmer said: “I want to thank Tony for his service during his time in the shadow cabinet and on the front bench.

“The whole of the Labour Party wishes him and his family the very best as he continues with his recovery.”

Mr Lloyd has been the Labour MP for Rochdale since 2017 after serving as MP for Stretford between 1983 and 2012.

He also served as the MP for Manchester Central between 1997 and 2012.

READ MORE

Garda checkpoints set up nationwide ahead of bank holiday

More on this topic

Coronavirus: UK death toll passes 24,000Coronavirus: UK death toll passes 24,000

Garda checkpoints set up nationwide ahead of bank holidayGarda checkpoints set up nationwide ahead of bank holiday

Liberty Insurance to offer rebate to customers in JuneLiberty Insurance to offer rebate to customers in June

Matt Hancock asked for apology by son of doctor who died after PPE warningMatt Hancock asked for apology by son of doctor who died after PPE warning


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

coronavirusCovid-19Labour PartypoliticsRochdale MPTony lloydTOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up