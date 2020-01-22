SF promise of tax cuts, pensions and insurance savings to cost billions of euro

Sinn Féin have promised voters billions of euro in tax cuts, pension rises and insurance savings among its proposals to put money back into the pockets of workers and families.
Nonetheless, outlining his party's financial pledges for voters, deputy leader Pearse Doherty admitted that none of the funding promises were "red line" issues in any post-election negotiations.
The election promises outlined by the party today include:
Outlining the reforms and spending promises-if the party was given a strong mandate and able to enter government Mr Doherty said: “The government have failed to convert a booming economy into real returns for workers and families right across the state and are feeling frustrated and workers are feeling the squeeze.”
Reducing the USC for incomes below €30,000 would give €700 a year back workers and take a million people out of that tax bracket, the party say.
"This tax promise for workers is one that is sensible one and is affordable and one that will be delivered by us should we be in government,” added Mr Doherty.
But, when pressed by the media, Mr Doherty admitted that none of the proposals were red line or non-negotiable issues if Sinn Féin entered power.
"So give us the strongest mandate by electing as many Sinn Féin TDs right across the state.”
Elsewhere, the party promised insurance reform, by setting up a new garda fraud squad and by making dual pricing in the sector illegal.
Mr Doherty added: “Many young people can't afford to get anhy insurance at all for their car.
"For years, Sinn Féin has been calling out this industry for price gouging their customers with rip-off premiums.
"I have challenged them for waging an aggressive campaign of misinformation, blaming rip off insurance premiums as the cost of claims.”