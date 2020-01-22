SF promise of tax cuts, pensions and insurance savings to cost billions of euro

Sinn Féin have promised voters billions of euro in tax cuts, pension rises and insurance savings among its proposals to put money back into the pockets of workers and families.

Nonetheless, outlining his party's financial pledges for voters, deputy leader Pearse Doherty admitted that none of the funding promises were "red line" issues in any post-election negotiations.

The election promises outlined by the party today include:

scrapping the USC charge for incomes less than €30,000. This will cost €1.2bn.

reversing the pension age rise and bringing it back to 65. This will cost €368m

dropping property taxes for home owners. This will cost €485m

increasing state pension payments by €20 a week over a total government term. This costs €692m