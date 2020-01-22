News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
SF promise of tax cuts, pensions and insurance savings to cost billions of euro

By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Wednesday, January 22, 2020 - 12:53 PM

Sinn Féin have promised voters billions of euro in tax cuts, pension rises and insurance savings among its proposals to put money back into the pockets of workers and families.

Nonetheless, outlining his party's financial pledges for voters, deputy leader Pearse Doherty admitted that none of the funding promises were "red line" issues in any post-election negotiations.

The election promises outlined by the party today include:

  • scrapping the USC charge for incomes less than €30,000. This will cost €1.2bn.

  • reversing the pension age rise and bringing it back to 65. This will cost €368m

  • dropping property taxes for home owners. This will cost €485m

  • increasing state pension payments by €20 a week over a total government term. This costs €692m

  • Reforming insurance costs and levies. This will give back €230m to policyholders

    Outlining the reforms and spending promises-if the party was given a strong mandate and able to enter government Mr Doherty said: “The government have failed to convert a booming economy into real returns for workers and families right across the state and are feeling frustrated and workers are feeling the squeeze.”

    Reducing the USC for incomes below €30,000 would give €700 a year back workers and take a million people out of that tax bracket, the party say.

    "This tax promise for workers is one that is sensible one and is affordable and one that will be delivered by us should we be in government,” added Mr Doherty.

    But, when pressed by the media, Mr Doherty admitted that none of the proposals were red line or non-negotiable issues if Sinn Féin entered power.

    Those negotiations haven't started. But if you come out and vote for Sinn Féin...this is the programme that we want to deliver for you.

    "So give us the strongest mandate by electing as many Sinn Féin TDs right across the state.”

    Elsewhere, the party promised insurance reform, by setting up a new garda fraud squad and by making dual pricing in the sector illegal.

    Mr Doherty added: “Many young people can't afford to get anhy insurance at all for their car.

    "For years, Sinn Féin has been calling out this industry for price gouging their customers with rip-off premiums.

    "I have challenged them for waging an aggressive campaign of misinformation, blaming rip off insurance premiums as the cost of claims.”

