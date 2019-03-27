Sexual health charities in Cork join forces to launch new information website

Eight sexual health charities and groups in Cork have joined forces to launch a one-stop-shop website to provide information and advice across a wide range of sexual health areas.

The mysexualhealth.ie website is the first, fully dedicated site of its kind in Cork to provide information and advice to people on all matters of sexual health, healthy relationships and wellbeing.

The groups involved include the Sexual Health Centre, the GUM/STI clinic, the city’s Youth Health Services, Gay Project, LINC, the Sexual Violence Centre Cork, the city’s Sexual Assault Treatment Unit and Cork HIV Treatment Clinic.

They all work in areas that include sexual health and wellbeing, sexually transmitted infections testing, sexuality, HIV treatment and support, sexual violence and healthy relationships.

The number of people requesting access to the various sexual health services and seeking information has increased dramatically in the past years.

But speaking at the launch of the website in City Hall this morning, the groups said there is still a stigma around sexual health issues.

They said the portal aims to ensure that the people of Cork have easy and direct access to the sexual health services by providing an overview of the existing organisations, their focus and contact information.

Dr Martin Davoren, executive director of the Sexual Health Centre, said Healthy Ireland funding made available through the Local Community Development Committee and Cork City Council supported this project.

“Sexual health is an integral part of everyone’s life. It is fantastic to see the launch of this interagency resource for the people,” he said.