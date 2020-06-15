Sexual abuse victims ask: were they less protected because they were Travellers?

The victims of a Tipperary man who sexually abused eight members of his family have asked Irish society to reflect on whether they were less protected as children because they were Travellers.

James O'Reilly (aged 75) of Killeens, Ballynonty, Thurles, Co Tipperary, was convicted today for 81 counts of rape and sexual abuse on dates between 1977 and 2000.

Outside the courthouse this morning O’Reilly’s victims embraced and cheered as they celebrated what one called “the end of a nightmare”.

“He showed no remorse. He showed nothing,” one victim said.

They called for women who have been abused to come forward. “We’ve been silent about this for too long,” said one victim.

“It took me a long time to get it out but I'm glad it's out. I'm going to beat this, and hold my head up high.

“It's being hidden too long in the Travelling community and it won't be hidden no more. Come forward and be heard. Don't be afraid, don't be ashamed. I was robbed of my life but I'm proud of my sisters today.”

“I would advise people, if the person is not deceased, to come forward. It’s never too late,” said another.

“We’ve been living through this our whole lives. My whole life was destroyed because of this. I’m getting on with my life now.”

Margaret Hutchinson and Helen O Donoghue - both daughters of convicted rapist James O Reilly (75). Picture: Collins Courts

In a statement read on their behalf, the women asked how the abuse was allowed continue for so long and where was the protection from the State authorities when “they were defenceless, vulnerable children forced to live on the fringes of Irish society”.

They questioned if this would have been allowed to continue for so long if it had been a respected settled family in Ireland.

“They were vulnerable Traveller children forced to live on the edges of Irish society. Already looked down on, discriminated against and denied their basic human rights.

“Does this denial of their rights also extend to their right to protection as children?” the daughter of one of the victims asked.

“Where were the different parts of the state authorities, when vulnerable and defenceless children needed protection?

“God knows what they had to suffer could have happened in any family but we all know the response of this State would have been different and there’s a good chance that much of the suffering could have been spared or avoided.

“They are asking you not to ask how could this happen to a Traveller family. Do ask how this could happen in any family and also ask were they not protected because they were Travellers?”