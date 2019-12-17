Sex Worker Alliance calls on Govt to 'fully decriminalise' sex industry

Sex workers say recent spates of attacks and robberies on them show that the law is failing to protect them.

They are to hold a candlelit vigil outside the Dáil at 6pm this evening to mark International Day to Eliminate Violence Against Sex Workers.

Sex Worker Alliance Ireland says violent crime against them has risen by 92% since a law came into effect in 2017.

Sex Workers Alliance Ireland Director, Kate McGrew has called on the Government to take action.

Ms McGrew said: "We call on the Government to fully decriminalise the sex industry and sex work. It needs to be legal for us to work with friends for safety.

We see that this law has overwhelmingly targeted, through the so-called brothel raids, migrant women and these are the women they are purportedly trying to protect.

"We call on them to allow us to have security."

She added that many are reluctant to go the Gardaí to report crime.

She said: "For now we have more reason than ever not to interact with police, so people who might want to exploit our vulnerability know that if we want to work legally, that we will be working alone.

"And if we are working a friend, (they know) that that is illegal and so they know that if they want to attack us they know they are more likely to get away with it because we are less likely to talk to the police because we could get arrested for simply working with a friend for safety."