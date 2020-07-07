News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Sex offender jailed for failing to disclose change of address

Judge Olann Kelleher said he was concerned about the fact that Dean O’Driscoll was also pleading guilty to carrying three knives, arising out of incidents on two different dates. Stock image. Picture: iStock
By Liam Heylin
Tuesday, July 07, 2020 - 05:55 PM

A 29-year-old man on the Sex Offenders Register was jailed for eight months yesterday for failing to notify gardaí of a change of address – his second conviction for failing to notify gardaí.

Judge Olann Kelleher said he was concerned about the fact that the same man was also pleading guilty to carrying three knives, arising out of incidents on two different dates.

Judge Kelleher sentenced Dean O’Driscoll, originally of Macroom, County Cork, and more recently living at an address on Dominick Street, Shandon, Cork, to 10 months concurrent in respect of the knives.

“Having three knives was very serious for a man in his position.

And it was his second time not reporting a change of address (as required under the Sex Offenders Register). That is very import for obvious reasons,” Judge Kelleher said.

A fortnight ago at Cork Circuit Criminal Court he was jailed for one year by Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin at Cork Circuit Criminal Court for heroin dealing on March 6, 2018.

Detective Garda Michelle Quinn testified that she obtained a warrant to search that house, based on confidential information.

Det Quinn and her colleagues went to the house on the date in March two years and carried out the search under warrant.

9.8 grams of heroin were found with a street value of €1,380 were found.

“Dean O’Driscoll admitted ownership of these bags of heroin found at his home and that he was selling heroin to feed his own habit,” Det Garda Quinn said.

