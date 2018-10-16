Sex abuse victim urges others to come forward

By Louise Walsh

A victim of sexual abuse whose attacker was recently sentenced to six years in prison, has bravely waived her anonymity to urge other victims of historic crimes not to be afraid to come forward.

Trish Flood, from Navan, Co Meath, said the abuse by a cousin left her suicidal and self-harming and doomed her to live a fake life, always looking for a hidden agenda in people.

Trish, 47, has just appeared in a video by the Metropolitan Police to highlight the fact that in England, around one fifth of sexual offences, including rape, are reported more than five years after the offence occurred.

After 30 years, Trish took the painstaking decision to report her attacker — her own first cousin, Frank Forte, who had manipulated her naivety and loneliness at just 15 years of age for his own benefit.

She wasn’t sure if anyone would believe her or take her seriously — but it proved a decision that gave her back her life.

In 1986, Trish, then aged 15, moved with her family from Navan to Walthamstow in London where she was visited often by her 34-year-old cousin Frank Forte.

He brought her to properties he owned in Wanstead and Walthamstow and plied her with alcohol before sexually assaulting her. The abuse wasn’t confined to these addresses, however — he would visit Trish at her parents’ home and assault her on family trips.

He told her she must keep it a secret and that nobody could find out. “I was flattered at first by the attention but the first time the abuse happened, I was like a rabbit caught in headlights. I was only 15 and it didn’t register with me what was going on,” she said.

He used to tell me that when I was 16, we would go and live in Spain together but then he’d make derogatory remarks about me and my weight as a controlling way of getting me to believe that I was lucky that someone would even look at me.

The assaults continued eight times over six weeks before it stopped.

At the time, Trish was unaware of how wrong Frank’s behaviour was. It was only as she got older and underwent counselling that she was able to come to terms with the ordeal she was put through at such a young age.

“I got to the stage where I said I could either pretend it didn’t happen or do something about it and with the support of my husband Don and my fantastic group of friends, I got the courage to report it two years ago to Navan gardaí who then went through Interpol.

“Four months passed and I thought that was it as I hadn’t heard anything and out of the blue, I got a call from a detective constable in England. They had arrested him and it was going to court,” said Trish.

“I have to say, the Met Police were fantastic. They followed up every lead and went into the tiniest of details like the colour of the walls of the room at the time. They also made a timeline of the small amount of people I had told over the years and contacted them.

“The court case was not easy. I was being called a liar and my character was torn apart by the prosecution, but I kept thinking, ‘You can’t break me now’.”

The first trial resulted in Forte being convicted of only one count of indecent assault. The jury was hung on the other three counts and Trish agreed to a new trial on the remaining three.

The jury at the retrial took only three hours to bring a verdict of the three counts of indecent assault. Forte, who showed no remorse, was sentenced to six years in prison last July.

Handing back the shame to him made me feel very empowered. The relief it was all over and the relief that they (police) believed me was the greatest thing I’ve ever felt in my life.

After the trauma of the court, Trish understands why some victims don’t come forward but she hopes her experience will encourage more to finally stop being afraid.

“You have to be really strong. I don’t regret any of it for a minute, as hard as it was.”

Detective Inspector Jonathan Kent, of the Met Police, said in the video: “I really admire Trish’s courage in coming forward and speaking publicly on this matter and I really hope it encourages others to come forward to police if they are in a similar situation.”