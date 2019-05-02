Sewer pipe blocked in dispute, court told

A 74-year-old man accused of harassment of his neighbour by allegedly blocking a sewer pipe and other actions arising out of a disagreement over a window appeared at Cork District Court yesterday.

Garda Gearóid Whelton charged Seán Butler, of Little Silver, Lehenaghmore, Cork, with two separate charges.

Mr Butler was charged with causing criminal damage to a property at Fernwood Crescent, Togher, Cork, on August 17, 2018, by blocking a sewer pipe belonging to Cork County Council intending or being reckless as to whether damage would be caused.

He was also charged with harassment of a man at Lehenaghmore between November 25 and 26, 2017, contrary to the Non-fatal Offences Against the State Act.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that the case could be heard at Cork District Court rather than by indictment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

It was then a matter for Judge John King to decide whether he would also accept jurisdiction.

Sgt Kelleher gave an outline of the background allegations for that purpose.

“The harassment was allegedly perpetrated by Seán Butler on a neighbour.

“The alleged harassment has its origins in the fact that in November 2017, this neighbour queried a Velux window that was put in a garage conversion belonging to Seán Butler.

“Over the next 12 months, it is alleged that Seán Butler sent him six letters which were abusive and highly insulting.

“This culminated in a sewer pipe being blocked, affecting (the complainant’s) property, and a sign with the text ‘informer’ placed over the front number plate of his car.

“It is alleged there were also other incidents when the complainant was out walking his dog.”

Judge King accepted jurisdiction and adjourned the case to May 29.

The defendant was remanded on bail on condition that he would stay away from the complainant.

Free legal aid was granted for the defendant to be represented by solicitor Pat Horan.