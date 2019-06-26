News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Severe hospital disruptions as 10,000 workers strike

By Catherine Shanahan

Health Correspondent

Wednesday, June 26, 2019 - 05:20 AM

Additional reporting by Juno McEnroe

Strike action by 10,000 health care workers will cause severe disruption to delivery of healthcare in 38 hospitals today, in a dispute that looks set to escalate. The 24-hour work stoppage involves workers who deliver essential services such as household, catering and portering.

Staff responsible for sterilising surgical equipment are also involved, forcing widespread cancellation of scope procedures. The dispute has hit some scheduled inpatient surgery, as well as outpatient appointments. Laboratory services for GPs seeking blood tests on behalf of patients have been reduced, and catering services for patients and staff are also impacted.

Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) warned that paediatric services at Tallaght and Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin would be impacted, but that parents should bring their children to their appointments unless they had been told otherwise. Two maternity hospitals in Cork and Limerick are also affected, as maternity assistants are on strike.

The dispute centres on a job evaluation scheme (JES) which examined the roles of the workers and found they were performing duties outside their original job descriptions, and were due pay increases. Their trade union, Siptu, says €16.2m is owed. Talks at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) led to an offer of €1.2m from the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform (DPER).

'The weekend just wouldn’t be the same without it ... ?' Please discuss Derek McGrath

Leo Varadkar said in order to come to a deal, the Government had agreed to phase in pay increases from November 2019. He said pay rises being sought by the health staff were the third this year.

Mr Varadkar called on the parties to the dispute to go to the Labour Court.

However, Siptu health division organiser Paul Bell said this was a tactic to have the strike called off. He said the Government had “acted prematurely” in calling for a move to the Labour Court, as they were demanding binding arbitration when there were still issues on the table to be discussed.

Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty said those striking are generally low-paid workers, and were not asking for huge increases, only what was recommended by the evaluation.

Labour Party health spokesperson, Alan Kelly, said it was “not the right of the employer to demand binding arbitration between workers from the Labour Court”. Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin said the workers were reluctant to go the Labour Court as they did not believe the Government was taking their concerns seriously.

Three further 24-hour stoppages are planned for next week, while Siptu has also threatened to ballot workers for strike action at 20 additional hospitals if its claims are not addressed HSE national director of community operations, David Walsh, said three strike days next week would have “a very significant effect on the HSE’s ability to provide service”.

