Seventh person arrested in connection with Strokestown investigation

Another person has been arrested by gardaí investigating an attack at a repossessed home in Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Eight security men were injured, a dog was killed and six vehicles were burnt out in the incident which happened at the Falsk property in mid-December.

The man, who is in his 50s, was arrested this morning and is currently being detained at Castlerea Garda station.

He is currently being detained at under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

He is the seventh person to be arrested in connection with this criminal damage and assault investigation.