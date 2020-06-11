Seven times more consultants earned over €300k at HSE last year than in 2018 due to back pay

Back pay for medical consultants sent the staff numbers earning over €300,000 at the HSE soaring more than seven-fold to 135 last year.

That is according to the HSE’s 2019 annual report and accounts which show that the Executive’s pay bill swelled by 6.8% to €6 billion for 2019.

The figures show that numbers earning over €300,000 increased from 19 in 2018 to 135 last year.

The 135 includes two staff members who earned over €500,000 and nine who earned between €400,000 and €500,000.

The breakdown shows that 894 staff members received pay between €200,000 and €300,000. A further 2,033 earned between €100,000 and €200,000.

In total, 3,062 staff members at the HSE last year received pay over €100,000 - compared to 2,834 in the earning bracket in 2016 - a rise of 228.

The majority of the high earners at the HSE are medical consultants - though no breakdown is provided in the accounts between consultants and others.

A key driver in the increased pay to consultants is a settlement agreed between the State and medical consultants arising from an alleged breach of contract in relation to the non-implementation of the 2008 consultants' contract.

According to the HSE annual report, the 2018 settlement specified that 40% of the retrospective remuneration should be paid in 2019 and the balance in 2020 and the HSE state that the amount paid out last year was €85m with €101m to be paid out this year.

During 2019, numbers directly employed by the HSE increased by 535 from 76,370 to 76,905.

HSE CAO, Paul Reid took up his post on May 14th last year and the accounts show that he received total remuneration of €264,314 comprising basic pay €224,359, allowances €30,288 and benefit in kind (company car) €9,667.

Last year, the HSE recorded a surplus of €60.46m following a deficit of €85.17m in 2018 - a positive swing of €145.63m.

The annual report states that the surplus “arose primarily as a result of one-off funding measures and savings that are not expected to be replicated in 2020”.

In a statement in the report, Mr Reid states that a key priority for the HSE in 2019 was “to finally get a grip on the health budget”.

At year end, the budget is under control.

Mr Reid warns that the financial implications of Covid-19 will be “immense”.

Pay to key management personnel at the HSE - made up of the Directorate - last year totalled €1.7m.

Pay accounted for the largest proportion of the agency’s overall spent of €17.2bn last year that represented a 7% increase on the €16.1bn costs of operating the HSE in 2018.

The annual report states that the overall increased expenditure in 2019 of 7% or €1.1bn “is mainly in respect of additional pay measures, payment of consultant settlements and increased expenditure in respect of demand-led areas such as pensions and state claims agency”.

The revenue grant from the Dept of Health increased by €1.25bn or 8% from €15.22bn to €16.47bn which included once-off additional funding of €426m through a supplementary estimate.

The funding of pensions continues to be a major cost to the HSE.

Last year, the cost of funding ongoing pension payments to retirees cost €635.56m while the cost of lump-sum pension payments totalled €111.9m resulting in an overall pensions bill of €747.47m.

The spend on agency staff also increased by 5.6% from €330.74m to €349.44m while the HSE’s overtime bill increased by 4.4% from €179.88m to €187m.

The State Claims Agency (SCA) manages claims being made against the HSE for damages and the accounts show that the HSE’s estimated liability for active claims soared during the year by €510m from €2.792bn at the end of 2018 to €3.3bn at the end of last December.

The accounts - signed off on May 13th - reveal that €2.77bn relate to active claims in respect of clinical care while €580m relates to active claims in the non-clinical care area.

Last year, the charge to the HSE from financing the claims totalled €390.94m.

In his accompanying statement on the accounts, chairman of the HSE, Ciarán Devane stated that “recent increases in the HSE’s annual budget have helped the HSE to make significant improvements in many areas and we are grateful for those increases”.

He said: “As a board, we are pleased with the improved financial control within the HSE.” Mr Devane described the challenge posed by Covid-19 as “unprecedented”.

Elsewhere in the annual report, it states that the HSE has clearly flagged that it will not be possible to deliver on many of the savings measures set out in National Service Plan 2020.

The report states that this is due to the need to apply resources to the Covid-19 response as it continues to develop along with the requirement to maintain all existing capacity and open additional capacity as part of that response.