News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Seven premises searched as gardaí probe fraud relating to horse meat exports

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 06, 2019 - 10:58 AM

Seven premises have been searched by gardaí as part of an investigation into fraudulent practices relating to horse meat to be exported from Ireland.

Farms, houses and commercial premises were searched in Kilkenny, Sligo, Westmeath, Sligo and Leitrim this morning.

The planned searches were carried out by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, assisted by officials from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland.

They are part of an ongoing investigation by the Bureau into fraudulent practices being undertaken regarding passports and microchips for horses which are killed in Ireland for exportation abroad.

The operation is focusing on offences of deception pursuant to Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud) Offences Act, 2001.

It is further supported by officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau, Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau.

READ MORE

Small aircraft in difficulty was actually model airplane that went on fire

More on this topic

Gardaí honoured by Spanish police

CAB arrest man for fraud and theft offences in Dublin

Gardaí search for gunman after man shot outside shopping centre in west Dublin

Man, 20s, arrested over alleged death threat

GardaiHorse MeatInvestigationTOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Telling white lies to people with dementia can be acceptable - research

Anger after transgender woman who died in Direct Provision buried with no loved ones present

Cork City Hall reports plant vandalism in Tramore Valley Park to gardaí

Ted Cunningham refused more time to appeal failed challenge to legality of €3.4m seizure from his home


Lifestyle

Mick Flannery's Evening Train gets a new platform

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 05, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 12
    • 29
    • 36
    • 44
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »