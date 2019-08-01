Seven Oberstown residents presented with Gaisce awards

Bronze and Silver Gaisce awards have been presented to seven residents of the Oberstown children's detention campus.

The seven recipients successfully completed their Gaisce challenges over the past 12 months in each of the four categories of community involvement, personal skill, physical recreation and adventure journey.

They earned valuable and practical life skills which they will carry with them when they leave Oberstown.

The campus held a special awards ceremony this week to present the young people with the awards.

The activities the participants have engaged in include: Raising funds for local charities through on-site fun runs, and participation in the Oberstown Meals on Wheels programme serving members of the local community from the campus kitchens

The Street Doctors programme – a first aid course tailored to the lives of young people in Oberstown

Participation in the Oberstown Campus Council – a forum of young people, staff and management which allows young people to have their voice heard and to contribute to decision making on campus

An art and design project to paint a large mural in one of the visitor rooms in Oberstown reflecting the United Nations convention on the rights of the child

Football coaching, digital music production

Barista training in partnership with Java Republic

The National Elite Fitness Professional Certificate in Fitness Instruction

Culinary and baking skills.

Director of Oberstown Pat Bergin said the awards were a testament to each of the seven young people who received them.

"The awards illustrate how despite often coming from difficult backgrounds young people can achieve so much when they are provided with a safe and secure environment and the supports to flourish," he said.

"The aim of Gaisce is to support young people in fulfilling their potential and that reflects our commitment at Oberstown to help young people to return to their communities and make a positive contribution."