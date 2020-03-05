News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Seven new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ireland; 13 cases in total

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, March 05, 2020 - 08:42 PM

Seven new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases here to 13.

Of the new seven cases confirmed today, four involve males from the east of the country and are travel related from northern Italy.

Two others are associated with close contact with a confirmed case, two females in the west of the country.

The seventh case involves community transmission and involves a male in the south of the country. It is associated with Cork University Hospital and a risk assessment is under way.

In a statement the HSE has said it is now working rapidly to identify any contacts the confirmed patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the country “remains in containment phase with just one case of community transmission”.

“This is, however, a rapidly evolving situation. Public health doctors are working hard to ensure our containment measures are operating effectively,” he said.

“Most people who become infected with Covid-19 experience a mild illness and recover, but it can be more severe for some.

“However, this will need a national effort. Every individual needs to be aware of how to protect their own health and the health of others.

“The most important way they can do this is by following public health advice. Central to this are the protective measures we can all take against Covid-19.”

First case of Covid-19 confirmed in Cork; outpatient appointments cancelled at CUH

Earlier, the first case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in Cork - feared to be the first community-acquired case of the virus in this country.

Strict visitor restrictions have now been introduced at Cork University Hospital (CUH) where a middle-aged male patient is being treated in isolation.

It is understood that the patient presented at CUH a number of days ago with complications arising from an existing underlying health condition.

When his condition did not improve, a raft of new tests were ordered, including the test for Covid-19. It returned positive.

An extensive contact tracing exercise is now underway to identify close contacts, including the man’s family members, medical staff, patients and medical students.

Of the other existing cases, two are in the East and there is a family of four in the west.

Confirmed cases across Europe

  • Italy - 3,085
  • France - 285
  • Germany - 262
  • Spain - 200
  • UK - 188

    • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
    • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department - if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999
    • Anyone with any queries about visiting times or visiting a particular ward at Cork University Hospital should ring the hospital on Tel: 021 – 4922000

    Additional reporting by Eoin English

