Seven new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Ireland; 13 cases in total

Seven new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Ireland today, bringing the total number of cases here to 13.

Of the new seven cases confirmed today, four involve males from the east of the country and are travel related from northern Italy.

Two others are associated with close contact with a confirmed case, two females in the west of the country.

The seventh case involves community transmission and involves a male in the south of the country. It is associated with Cork University Hospital and a risk assessment is under way.

In a statement the HSE has said it is now working rapidly to identify any contacts the confirmed patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Department of Health briefing on Covid-19, as seven new cases of #coronavirus are confirmed | https://t.co/WnTDECq61P https://t.co/6Ii0tjVEOT — RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 5, 2020

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the country “remains in containment phase with just one case of community transmission”.

“This is, however, a rapidly evolving situation. Public health doctors are working hard to ensure our containment measures are operating effectively,” he said.

“Most people who become infected with Covid-19 experience a mild illness and recover, but it can be more severe for some.

“However, this will need a national effort. Every individual needs to be aware of how to protect their own health and the health of others.

“The most important way they can do this is by following public health advice. Central to this are the protective measures we can all take against Covid-19.”

Earlier, the first case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in Cork - feared to be the first community-acquired case of the virus in this country.

Strict visitor restrictions have now been introduced at Cork University Hospital (CUH) where a middle-aged male patient is being treated in isolation.

It is understood that the patient presented at CUH a number of days ago with complications arising from an existing underlying health condition.

When his condition did not improve, a raft of new tests were ordered, including the test for Covid-19. It returned positive.

An extensive contact tracing exercise is now underway to identify close contacts, including the man’s family members, medical staff, patients and medical students.

Of the other existing cases, two are in the East and there is a family of four in the west.

Confirmed cases across Europe

Italy - 3,085

France - 285

Germany - 262

Spain - 200

UK - 188