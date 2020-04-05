News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Seven more Covid-19 deaths in the North

Seven more Covid-19 deaths in the North
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, April 05, 2020 - 03:03 PM

Seven more Covid-19 patients have died in the North, bringing the death toll there to 63.

Northern Ireland's Public Health Agency says 91 people have tested positive for the virus there in the last 24 hours.

It means the total number of confirmed cases there has passed more than a thousand for the first time, at 1089.

On Saturday it was announced that 17 more patients diagnosed with Covid-19 had died in Ireland, bringing the overall death toll to 137.

And 331 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of detections to 4,604.

READ MORE

Ireland aims to increase coronavirus testing to 4,500 a day

More on this topic

PPE provision condemned after UK care home worker suspected of having Covid-19 diesPPE provision condemned after UK care home worker suspected of having Covid-19 dies

Simon Rimmer shares Spam burger recipe on Sunday Brunch as he co-hosts from homeSimon Rimmer shares Spam burger recipe on Sunday Brunch as he co-hosts from home

Charities warn of influx of unwanted dogsCharities warn of influx of unwanted dogs

Kyle Walker sorry for flouting lockdown as Man City start internal investigationKyle Walker sorry for flouting lockdown as Man City start internal investigation


TOPIC: Coronavirus