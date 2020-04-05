Seven more Covid-19 deaths in the North

Seven more Covid-19 patients have died in the North, bringing the death toll there to 63.

Northern Ireland's Public Health Agency says 91 people have tested positive for the virus there in the last 24 hours.

It means the total number of confirmed cases there has passed more than a thousand for the first time, at 1089.

On Saturday it was announced that 17 more patients diagnosed with Covid-19 had died in Ireland, bringing the overall death toll to 137.

And 331 new cases were confirmed, bringing the total number of detections to 4,604.