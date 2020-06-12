Seven healthcare workers have died from Covid-19

Of the 8,018 cases of Covid-19 among healthcare workers, 88% of them contracted the virus in a healthcare setting.

As of May 30, seven healthcare workers have died from the coronavirus.

Healthcare workers make up one-third of all confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland.

One-third of those cases are nurses making them the largest single group of workers infected.

Excluding the cases where the transmission status is not known, HPSC figures show how healthcare workers contracted the virus:

88% got the virus in a healthcare setting as staff

4% from contact with a confirmed case

3% from travel

3% from community transmission