Seven arrested for climbing tower crane in Cork

Seven people were arrested after climbing a tower crane on one of Cork’s largest building sites in the early hours of yesterday.

One man in his early 20s and with an address in Cork is due to appear in court at a later date charged in connection with the incident at the former Beamish and Crawford site on South Main St.

File picture.

Six others who were arrested on suspicion of trespass at the same location at the same time have all been released without charge.

They are expected to receive adult cautions.

Developers BAM own the former brewery site which is earmarked for the massive €150m Brewery Quarter project, including student apartments and a 6,000-seat events and conference centre.

The tower crane, which is currently involved in the construction of the student apartments element of the scheme, was erected several months ago.

The entire site is surrounded by hoarding. It is not clear how the various individuals accessed the site.

But gardaí were called to the site at around 2am yesterday after reports that several people were seen climbing the tower crane.

They all climbed down once gardaí arrived without argument or incident.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Seven men and women, all aged in their early 20s, were arrested at the scene and taken to the Bridewell Garda Station.

They were all released later. Just one was charged in connection with the incident.

It is understood that while they all have addresses in Cork, some are from overseas and may be studying or working here.