Set up Skype and Facetime for vulnerable who will be asked to 'cocoon'

Older people and those with a long term illness will be advised at some point to stay at home for several weeks during the coronavirus crisis.

Last night, Leo Varadkar gave a televised address calling on people to maintain social distancing and praising the work of the health service.

The Taoiseach warned that as many as 15,000 people may contract the coronavirus by the end of the month.

When the time comes for those people to stay home, he advised that there will be systems in place to ensure that they will have food, supplies and will be checked on.

Mr Varadkar also said more advice will be coming for people in the next few days and weeks.

Cillian De Gascun, Chair of the Coronavirus Expert Advisory Group at the Department of Health's National Public Health Emergency Team has called on people to set up Skype and Facetime for those who will need to stay in their homes.

Dr De Gascun told Newstalk Breakfast that this will be a difficult time for the country and that the majority of people will be fine but it was important to protect vulnerable individuals.

Cocooning, he explained, was the creation of a zone of safety for individuals from infection.

In this case it would be using the home as “a shell of safety” from the virus.

Dr De Gascun said that health care workers could save hundreds of lives, but that the community can save thousands of lives.

He urged the public not to lose faith in social distancing measures and pointed out that it would take seven to 14 days for such measures to take effect.

“Social distancing can make a significant dent in flattening the curve.

“In essence cocooning depends where people live and if they can safely go outside. It can be difficult to maintain a two metre zone in the city.

"Some people may need to stay in and get things delivered to their door.

This is the time to set up Skype and Facetime so people can stay in touch. We want to protect individuals as best we can.

People, even those who are self-isolating are encouraged to get exercise and walk to help their physical and mental well-being.

When doing so it is important to maintain social distancing.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service has expressed concern that many people using parks are not observing the HSE guidelines.

Regional Manager Wesley Atkinson told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that park rangers had observed groups of people congregating together on St Patrick’s Day in Wicklow national park, especially in the Glendalough area.

The outdoors are important for people’s well being, but social distancing is important. In Glendalough we were not observing that.

“People had obviously made plans to meet and were congregating.

“It is going to be a challenge as the weather gets better.”

Mr Atkinson said that there were also issues with illegal and bad parking.

“Using these parks brings responsibility. People need to follow HSE guidelines.

"Residents have to be considered as well, gates were blocked. Farmers need to have access to animals.”

