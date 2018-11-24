Home»ireland

Services through Heuston delayed following 'tragic incident'

Saturday, November 24, 2018 - 01:13 PM

Rail passengers are advised of a serious disruption to all services to and from Dublin's Heuston Station.

Gardaí and emergency services attended a tragic incident between Sallins and Newbridge.

The line has reopened between Newbridge and Sallins at a reduced speed.

Bus transfers were arranged for passengers travelling earlier today from Portarlington, Portlaoise and Athy.

Irish Rail is warning of significant knock-on delays.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Irish Rail

More in this Section

Cork mother named 2018 Carer of the Year

Man pleads guilty to helping unlawful organisation murder Peter Butterly

Woman in serious condition after road traffic collision in Sligo

Husband and son awarded €650,000 for shock after mum died following C-section


Lifestyle

7 holiday booking hacks for cheaper, stress-free travel

Album review: The 1975 - A brief inquiry into online relationships

Live music review: Florence and the Machine - 3Arena

Lifting the gloom with these ornamental grasses

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

    • 9
    • 14
    • 15
    • 18
    • 25
    • 34
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »