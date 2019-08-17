News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Service commemorates British Army’s deployment in Northern Ireland

By Press Association
Saturday, August 17, 2019 - 02:40 PM

A service commemorating the British Army’s decades-long deployment in Northern Ireland has taken place.

Veterans from around the UK attended the event near Belfast, close to the British Army’s Lisburn headquarters.

Hundreds of ex-servicemen attended, including those from the Royal Engineers and the Parachute Regiment.

A group of ex-servicemen on bikes, calling themselves the Legion Riders, wore leathers decorated with airbrushed scenes from the Battle of Britain and the Somme.

When the UK's army first deployed in 1969, the intention was a short intervention.

By 2005 when it ended, Operation Banner had become the British Army’s longest continuous deployment.

DUP leader Arlene Foster, actor Charlie Lawson and widows bereaved during the Troubles were among those to attend.

- Press Association

Northern IrelandBritish ArmyTroubles

