Seriously ill Belfast pastor warns: Coronavirus wants to kill you

A pastor in Northern Ireland left struggling to breathe by coronavirus said it had sucked the life out of his lungs.

Mark McClurg, from Co Down, has been in the intensive care unit at the Ulster Hospital near Belfast for a week but will soon be moving back to a ward.

The married father-of-three posted a video on social media from his hospital bed using breathing support.

Coronavirus wants to kill you

He said: “This coronavirus is deadly and is dangerous.

“Coronavirus wants to kill you.

“It wants to take all the life out of your lungs so that you cannot even breathe.”

Mr McClurg is part of the Elim Pentecostal Church.

He said he is grateful to be alive, and added that nurses and doctors had cared for him night and day despite the risk to their own health.

I have Coronavirus I have spent the last week fighting for my life in ICU. I wanted to share personal video about how deadly and dangerous this is. Can you help me retweeting this out. We must protect our amazing NHS staff. #coronavirus #Covid19 2/2 pic.twitter.com/ScAb4b4vXw — Mark McClurg (@Mark_McClurg) March 25, 2020

“They have saved my life. I am grateful that I am living.”

He paid tribute to his wife, Claire, for her care and support, particularly when he was at his lowest ebb and could not even talk.

“She was the one who saw me through.”

He added: “Don’t think this won’t touch you. Don’t think for a moment that this is just a cough and a cold you will get.

“Look at me and listen.

“If you get coronavirus and you have to go into the intensive care unit, that means you are going to struggle to breathe, you could go on a ventilator, so please listen to all the advice of the Government.”