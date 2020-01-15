News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'Serious questions need to be asked' as homeless man found in tent in Dublin in critical condition

Picture: iStock
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, January 15, 2020 - 07:39 AM

A homeless man is in a serious condition in hospital after he was injured in an attempt to move a tent he was sleeping in Dublin.

It happened yesterday afternoon on the Grand Canal at Wilton Terrace when the tent was removed using an industrial vehicle.

Gardaí at Pearse Street are investigating.

It is understood the man was living rough in the area for a number of months.

"Serious questions need to be asked of the DRHE (Dublin Region Homeless Executive) senior management on bed availability and the level of service,” said Anthony Flynn, CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless.

This story has been updated at 9.20am

