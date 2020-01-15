'Serious questions need to be asked' as homeless man found dead in tent in Dublin

A homeless man has been found dead along the Grand Canal in Dublin.

His body was discovered in a tent in the Leeson St area late last night.

It is understood the man was living rough in the area for a number of months.

“Another needless death on our streets last night as a man was found dead beside the Royal Canal," said CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless Anthony Flynn.

"Serious questions need to be asked of the DRHE (Dublin Region Homeless Executive) senior management on bed availability and the level of service provision as this won’t be the last death on our streets in 2020,” he added.