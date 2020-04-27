News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
CORONAVIRUS

Serious Covid-19 risk for people living with COPD - support group

By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, April 27, 2020 - 04:10 PM

A “whirlwind of problems” will be created for people with a chronic breathing disease who delay seeking medical help for fear that they may catch Covid-19 in hospital, a respiratory expert is warning.

There are around half a million people in Ireland with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease — COPD — and they are more at risk of serious illness if they contract the novel coronavirus.

Consultant respiratory physician, Prof JJ Gilmartin, who is chairman of COPD Support Ireland, says hospitals are taking every precaution to ensure patients’’ maximum health protection.

“I think there is going to be an awful whirlwind of problems for patients with COPD who neglected their health, not deliberately, but out of fear,” says Prof Gilmartin.

Physicians like Prof Gilmartin are relying on phone and video consultations for routine check-ups because of Covid-19.

However, they are anxious that early signs of a disease flare-up may not be immediately apparent through these virtual clinics: “I would strongly urge people with COPD to pay close attention to their own signs and symptoms. Patients should be reassured that doctors are not going to ask them to come into hospital unless it’’s absolutely necessary and in their best interests.”

A new information pack is now available to support people with COPD during the pandemic.

Called Cocooning with COPD, it has been developed by the HSE National Clinical Programme Respiratory and the COPD Adviceline.

It can be downloaded at copd.ie or can be ordered free of charge by texting the word “COPD” together with a name and address to 51444.

There is no cure for COPD but it is treatable and can be managed.

