Serious concerns raised over child protection procedures at Scouting Ireland

Scouting Ireland has come under the spotlight again as Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone said a report has highlighted serious concerns about child protection procedures.

On Wednesday she published a letter from Tusla, the Child and Family Agency to Scouting Ireland.

She described the contents of the letter as “serious” and said she has been consulting with the Chief Social Worker and other senior officials within her department.

Scouting Ireland is facing a major investigation into past cases of alleged child sex abuse.

Tusla has recommended a review which would examine the supervision of children.

An ongoing internal review has so far identified 313 alleged victims and 237 alleged abusers.

In a statement, Ms Zappone said Scouting Ireland “must act” on eight recommendations made by Tusla in the letter she published.

"Scouting Ireland must meet the Children First experts in Tusla within the next week," she said.

“Scouting Ireland must look at the key personnel responsible for safeguarding within the organisations and make sure they fulfil all the required criteria.

“The CEO of Scouting Ireland must be the main point of contact for Tusla regarding Children First.

“The issue of safeguarding and protection of children must be elevated to board level within Scouting Ireland.

"Scouting Ireland must co-operate with a Tusla review of child protection concerns as well as the handling of disclosures from children.

“Scouting Ireland will be directed to work with Tusla to define a robust framework for the supervision of children – while all volunteers must be trained on child safeguarding.

“Parents should seek assurances that no overnight trips take place without adequate numbers of trained supervisors.

“Scouting Ireland must ensure that each of these supervisors knows the exact steps to take if a child comes to them with a concern or if something happens.

“Parents who seek these assurances and ask sensible questions are behaving reasonably and responsibly.

“In terms of the final recommendation I have asked and Tusla has agreed that it will open a helpline tomorrow – independent of Scouting Ireland.

“The helpline 086 6040337 opens from 10am to 4pm.”

Scouting Ireland has moved to reassure parents.

“The publication of a letter from Tusla to Scouting Ireland will have caused concern to parents whose children enjoy scouting activities every day in Ireland and to the thousands of volunteers who give unselfishly of their time to these children,” the organisation said in a statement.

“The board of Scouting Ireland reassures these parents and volunteers, in the strongest possible terms, that safeguarding is front and centre of all our operations.

“We also fully understand our obligations to meet the expectations of our minister, Minister Zappone.

“Over the past 18 months we have put in place an extensive safeguarding programme, led by one of Ireland’s most respected safeguarding experts, Ian Elliott.

“We have fully co-operated with Tusla and the Gardai and have informed them of all we are doing to make sure that Scouting Ireland is safer than it has

ever been for our children and volunteers.”

